Fike Swim Launches “Less Is More” Training VLOG

James Fike has launched a new vlog that details his path to best times at 40 years old. The vlog also features the Fike Swim ambassadors and how they are swimming different in their journeys through the top ranks of the sport. You can view the episodes on the Fike Swim YouTube channel.

“As someone who was desperately trying to figure out how I could go faster, I struggled to find comprehensive ideas for ways to swim differently. You could only find bits and pieces of the training that went into non-traditional, “outside-the-box” methods. I built my success on the scraps I pulled together. This vlog is meant for folks who are struggling to find new ways to reach their goals. It details everything.” said Fike Swim founder, James Fike.

Episodes so far include:

A Day of Training

Redefining the Training Cycle

Austin Surhoff Swims WAY Different

In-Season Race Day

Futures episodes will detail the workouts James and his ambassadors do, as well as tapering, stroke technique, drills, diet, and much more.

The Fike Swim ambassador team includes:

American Record Holder Maddy Banic

National Teamer Sam Stewart

U.S. National Champion Austin Surhoff

National Teamer Aly Tetzloff

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the toughest athletes in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Paris, we stand behind you.”

-James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.

