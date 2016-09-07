Fike Swim: Day 1 Matters

A new season is here giving all swimmers new opportunities to swim fast. We are fresh off the Olympics and inspiration is running high. Check out Fike Swim’s new video to channel that inspires you to swim smart, swim tough, and swim different!

“My passion comes from being a swimmer and a coach. I created The Brick as a first step towards helping swimmers approach their training differently. With the Olympics right behind us there is a lot of inspiration flowing right now and this is just our way of reminding swimmers to step up on day 1, in and out of the pool.”

— said Fike Swim founder James Fike.

After just over a year The Brick is becoming a staple in swimmers’ and teams’ equipment bags, including 6 of the top 20 NCAA Division I teams. However at 6 lbs it almost needs its own bag, which is why Fike Swim spent 9 months testing and crafting a backpack of its own design. The SWAG is the swimmer’s bag, of the highest quality, highest durability, highest efficiency, and of course, Brick-compatible.

“I want every product I design to speak to swimmers and their needs. Helping them swim faster is my greatest concern.”

— continued James.

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the most difficult sport in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Rio, we stand behind you.”

– James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.

About the Founder

James Fike has always had a passion for swimming. He started swimming competitively at age 5, ultimately training under Eddie Reese at The University of Texas from 1999-2003 where he had the privilege of swimming alongside some of the greatest swimmers in the history of the sport. James has continued swimming through all the phases of his life- from working as an investment banker, to getting his MBA back at UT, and back to working in corporate America. Finally, his passion for the sport led him to opening The Fort Worth Swim School, which teaches students of all ages and abilities and works to foster his same lifelong love for the sport.

Now, what started with a brick on a kickboard and a drive for always finding new ways to grow in the pool has become Fike Swim Products, a company dedicated to helping you Swim Different!

