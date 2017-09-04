Exeter City Swimming Club Coach Lindsay Powell Passes Away

Lindsay Powell, an assistant coach at Exeter Swimming Club in Great Britain, died this past Friday, September 1, while on vacation in St. Lucia.

Powell served under the title of assistant head coach, and worked directly with the junior performance squad on Exeter. Prior to Exeter, she had worked as assistant head coach at Portsmouth Northsea Swimming Club, head coach at City of Oxford, head coach of Haslemere, area head coach west/development officer at City of Glasgow, and assistant coach at Millfield.

Powell’s swimmers have gone on to find success at the Olympics, Worlds, Commonwealth Games, European Juniors, and many more high profile championships. Read the statement posted on the Exeter Facebook page below, or view the full post here.

It is with great difficulty that we announce that our Assistant Head Coach, Lindsay Powell, sadly passed away on Friday 1st September, whilst on holiday in St Lucia.

This came as a terrible shock to all her friends, coaching colleagues, swimmers and everyone associated within Exeter City Swimming Club.

Swimming meant everything to Lindsay and she has been involved in the swimming world for many, many years, from successful swimmer, to excellent and knowledgeable coach. She is a highly regarded Coach and Team Manager within British Swimming and we are very proud that she has been so instrumental in coaching our swimmers at the club to reach their goals over the past few years.