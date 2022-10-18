Etobicoke’s Rob Novak Set To Join HPC-Ontario Staff As Assistant Coach

Rob Novak will join Swimming Canada’s High Performance Centre – Ontario staff as an assistant coach next month, the organization announced Monday.

Novak will assume the role in November after wrapping up his duties with the Etobicoke Swim Club, where he currently serves as the head coach.

“I’m honored and excited to be part of HPC-Ontario and looking forward to working with everyone,” said Novak.

“I hope to bring a strong work ethic to Canada’s purpose to be world-class, top six nation at the world stage. I’m looking forward to collaborating and building a program that can be a source of pride for all Canadian swimming, clubs and alumni.”

Novak has guided several athletes up to the Olympic level, including Etobicoke swimmers Ruslan Gaziev and Katrina Bellioto the Tokyo Games last summer. Another Etobicoke product, Summer McIntosh, also made the 2020 Canadian Olympic team, though she never worked directly under Novak.

Novak returned to Etobicoke, one of the country’s top clubs, in July 2020 following the sudden death of former head coach Kevin Thorburn. Prior to that, Novak had worked under Thorburn as the head age group coach with ESWIM from 2008 until 2012.

Congrats to Coach Rob Novak! Coach Rob has accepted an Associate Coaching position with the High-Performance Center for @SwimmingCanada. We are sad to see him go but excited for him and his future. We wish Coach Rob tremendous success in the next chapter of his coaching career. pic.twitter.com/zRkFVxdwlu — ESWIM – Etobicoke Swim Club (@ESWIMofficial) October 17, 2022

Novak also spent two seasons as the head coach of Manta Swim Club in Winnipeg (2018-20), and was the head coach of Markham Aquatic Club (MAC) from 2012 to 2018. His time at MAC included coaching Javier Acevedo to the 2016 Olympic team, and he also aided in the development of Olympic medalist Kayla Sanchez.

During the pandemic, McIntosh transferred to HPC-Ontario to train as Etobicoke’s main facility was closed for maintenance, leaving Etobicoke with only a 25-meter pool to train in. Despite the difficulties, Novak helped train Gaziev and Bellio to the Olympic team.

“It wasn’t easy during the pandemic to have two Olympians in a 25-m pool, that’s the biggest highlight (of my career) I think,” Novak said. “I would hope to say I’m a disciplined but supportive coach. I care about getting the athletes to the next level, collaborating with them and driving them throughout the process. I’m more process driven than outcome.”

In addition to his success with some of Canada’s biggest clubs, Novak has also served on international team staffs, including working as the head women’s coach at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships and serving on the staff at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

At HPC-Ontario, Novak will work alongside Ryan Mallette, who was officially named head coach this summer after previously working on an interim basis.

The vast majority of Canada’s top swimmers have trained out of HPC – Ontario over the last two years, including McIntosh, Penny Oleksiak, Kylie Masse, Taylor Ruck, Josh Liendo, Yuri Kisil, Kayla Sanchez and Maggie MacNeil.

However, several top names aren’t currently there, with Liendo, Ruck and MacNeil at school in the NCAA, Masse hinting she’s moved to Spain to possibly train under former HPC-Ontario coach Ben Titley, Kisil moving to Calgary and Sanchez changing her sporting citizenship and moving to the Philippines.