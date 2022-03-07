Erin Gemmell Clocks 1:57 200 FL & IM Personal Bests on Final Day of PVS Champs

2022 POTOMAC VALLEY SWIMMING SENIOR CHAMPS

March 3-6, 2022

Eppley Recreation Center, University of Maryland

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Psych Sheets

Live Stream

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 PV SC Senior Championships”

Kicking off the final session of the meet, Katherine Helms (Mason Makos) won the women’s 200 back in a new personal best of 1:58.41, touching first by 4 seconds. Helms is an NC State commit, scheduled to begin with the Wolfpack this fall.

In the 200 fly, Princeton recruit Eleanor Sun roared to a new personal best in the 200 fly, beating out NCAP teammate Erin Gemmell by 0.18 seconds. Gemmell took the early lead, splitting 26.07 on the first 50 to Sun’s 26.61. The pair essentially matched splits on the 2nd 50, then on the 3rd 50, Sun made a move, out-splitting Gemmell 30.15 to 30.46. Sun was able to get over the hump on the final 50, beating Gemmell again, 30.54 to 30.97. In the end, Sun finished in 1:56.86, just ahead of Gemmell’s 1:57.04. Both performances marked huge lifetime bests. Sun entered the meet with a best of 1:58.80, while Gemmell was 2:01.56 before yesterday.

Erin Gemmell, a Texas recruit, would go on to win the women’s 200 IM, the next event. In the IM, Gemmell clocked a 1:57.78, marking another huge personal best. She entered the day with a best time of 2:00.72 in the event. She used her fly speed, splitting 25.90 on the first 50, and (of course) was very fast on freestyle, bringing the race home in 26.95. Katherine Helms was 2nd in the 200 IM, swimming a new personal best of 1:59.73, marking her first sub-2:00 performance in the event.

Virginia Tech recruit Landon Gentry (NCAP) won the men’s 200 fly in 1:49.32. The time was good for first by almost 5 seconds, but was well off Gentry’s personal best of 1:43.03. Jeffco Hurricanes 16-year-old Drew Ravegum swam a 1:51.64 to win the men’s 200 IM.

Other Sunday Event Winners