England’s Nick Grainger Now Packs His Bags For Gold Coast

With yesterday’s announcement that Olympic finalist Max Litchfield had withdrawn from this year’s Commonwealth Games due to nagging shoulder issues, British Swimming has announced that Nick Grainger will now be added to the Swim England roster.

A Sheffield teammate of Litchfield, Grainger comes to the squad with international experience, including a 2014 Commonwealth Games debut where he finaled in the 200m freestyle and raced as part of his nation’s 4th place finishing 4x200m freestyle relay.

More recently, the 23-year-old who checks-in at 6’8″ was a member of Great Britain’s gold medal-winning men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team at the 2017 FINA World Championships. On a foursome which included Stephen Milne, Duncan Scott and James Guy, Grainger held his own, splitting 1:46.05 to help the men nab a new national record.

Of his late selection, Grainger says, “I am really pleased to be included in the team. I’m obviously devastated for my teammate Max, but I’m in good shape and am looking forward racing on the Gold Coast.

“This will be my second Commonwealth Games. I was due to be competing next month anyway, so I’ve been training and am ready to do my best for my country.”

Swimming Team Leader, Grant Robins, states, “We are pleased Nick is able to join us on the Gold Coast. Having competed at Glasgow 2014 and the World Championships last year, Nick has experience of multi-sport games which will be great to share with the rest of the team.”

Quotes courtesy of British Swimming.