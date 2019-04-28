Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Emily Seebohm Dealt With Food Poisoning Prior To FINA Champions Series

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #1 – GUANGZHOU

Australian Emily Seebohm revealed on Instagram that she had gotten food poisoning prior to the opening day of racing at the first leg of the FINA Champions Swim Series in Guangzhou, China.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

First night of racing in Guangzhou ✔️ Unfortunately for me food poising the night before competition was not great! Let’s hope for a better night 2!

A post shared by EᗰIᒪY ᒍᗩᑎE ᔕEEᗷOᕼᗰ (@emcbomb) on

The 26-year-old was noticeably not on top form, but still contested all three of her individual entries.

On day one she finished third in the 100 back (1:01.99) and fourth in the 50 back (29.40), and then on day two she placed fourth in the 200 back (2:12.73) and led off Team 4’s mixed medley relay in 1:02.00 (which was the top split in the field).

The five-time Olympic medalist will make $16,000 USD from her individual events with an additional $2,000 coming via her contribution on the third-place finishing relay (assuming they split it equally).

After foregoing Australian Nationals earlier in the month, this was her first long course competition since the Pan Pacific Championships.

Australia will have their World Championship Trials June 9-14 in Brisbane.

Swimmer Brent

This seems to be a recurring theme with competitions in China…

