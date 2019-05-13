Ella Ristic Posts 1:45.8 200 FR; St. Margarita Takes CIF State Girls Title

2019 CALIFORNIA INTERSCHOLASTIC FEDERATION SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, May 10 – Saturday, May 11

Clovis Olympic Swim Complex, Clovis West High School

25 yards, prelims day 1, finals day 2

Psych sheets

Alternates list

Live Meet Results

TOP 5 GIRLS TEAM SCORES

Santa Margarita – 230 Torrey Pines – 165 Saint Francis – 134 Miramonte – 122 Henry M Gunn – 106

The CIF State Meet was held this weekend, seeing 7 girls Meet Records broken, and St. Margarita winning the girls team title. St. Margarita junior and IU commit Ella Ristic helped lead the team to the title, earning two individual titles of her own, and helping the 200 free relay to victory as well.

Ristic began her finals session with a new Meet Record in the 200 free. Ristic (1:45.82) battled with Clovis North freshman Claire Tuggle (1:46.04) and Granada senior Miranda Heckman (1:46.22) throughout the race. Tuggle got out to the early lead, turning at the 100 mark in 51.18, compared to 51.49 from Ristic and 52.17 from Heckman. Ristic then took the lead on the 3rd 50 thanks to a 27.26 split. Heckman was charging at the end, splitting a blistering 26.79 coming home, marking her as the only swimmer in the field to split under 27 seconds on the 4th 50. Ristic’s time was a Meet Record, but not a personal best. Her best sits at 1:45.66 from the CIF D1 Sectional meet the week before. The performance was also Ristic’s 5th time under 1:46 in her career, and interestingly, all 4 of her previous sub-1:46 swims were done at CIF Sectional meets.

Ristic went on to win the the 100 free in 49.24, shaving .02 seconds off her personal best. Brooke Schaffer (St. Francis) was right behind Ristic, clocking a 49.35 for 2nd place. Ristic was also a member of the St. Margarita 200 free relay, which broke the meet record. Anicka Delgado led the relay off in 22.91, followed by Lindsay Ervin (23.11), Mia Ristic (23.15), and Ella Ristic (22.80) for a final time of 1:31.97.

Monte Vista senior Zoie Hartman (UGA commit) also won a pair of events. Hartman kicked off the session by providing a 27.04 breast split on the 200 medley relay, which ended up finishing 2nd. She then went on to clock a 1:55.29 en route to defending her title in the girls 200 IM. While that time is off her personal best of 1:54.62, it was Hartman’s fastest performance at a high school meet. Hartman also defended her 100 breast title, turning in a 59.92 to finish just off her own meet record of 59.66. Hartman capped her meet and high school career off with a speedy 48.38 anchor on the 400 free relay, which was the fastest split in the field.

Torrey Pines sophomore Mia Kragh won the girls 100 fly by over a second, breaking the meet record. Kragh posted a 52.26 (24.25/28.01), swimming the fastest splits in the field on both 50s. Anicka Delgado was 2nd in the 100 fly, touching in 53.49. Delgado also won the 50 free with a 22.54, missing the meet record by .09 seconds. Sophia Kosturos, a Miramonte senior, took the 100 back in meet record fashion. Kosturos posted a 52.94, winning the event by over 1.6 seconds.

Kragh was also a member of the Torrey Pines 200 medlley relay, which broke the meet record. Leah Coffin led the relay off in 26.10, followed by Amelia Cho (28.83), Kragh (23.49), and Kira Crage (22.78) for a final time of 1:41.20. Kragh and Crage each posted the fastest split in the field in their respective strokes.

After finishing runner-up in the 200 free, Claire Tuggle went on to win the 500 free by over 4 seconds. Tuggle swam a 4:41.60, finishing just off her personal best of 4:41.36. Tuggle was even closer to the meet record, which stands at 4:41.53 by Miranda Heckman, who finished 5th this year (4:46.81).