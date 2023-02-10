Elizabeth Tilt Leads Lassiter to Fourth 6A Title in a Row at GHSA State Championships

Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class 6A State Championships

Feb. 3, 2023

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center Atlanta, Georgia

SCY (25 yards)

Class 7A recap

The Johns Creek boys and Lassiter girls extended their winning streaks at last week’s GHSA Class 6A State Championships at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center.

Kentucky commit Elizabeth Tilt led Lassiter to its fourth consecutive state crown in a row, taking home individual titles in both the 100-yard butterfly (53.38) and 200 IM (2:01.32). It was Tilt’s fourth straight 100 fly victory and third 200 IM win in a row after placing second as a freshman.

Lassiter won six of 11 events, placing swimmers on the podium of every race except for the 100 freestyle. The team title marks Lassiter’s second time pulling off a four-peat after achieving the feat from 2008-11.

Sequoya senior Laurel Blase also triumphed in multiple events as she defended her titles in the 200 free (1:48.77) and 500 free (4:58.06). It was the Alabama commit’s third consecutive win in the 500 free and second straight in the 500 free.

Marist sophomore Allie Donkar reached the wall first in the 100 breast (1:03.32) to help the Lady War Eagles earn a runner-up finish with 314 points behind Lassiter’s 486.

Team Scores

Girls

Lassiter, 486 Marist, 314 Pope, 286 Lakeside, Dekalb, 261 St. Pius X, 240

On the boys side, Johns Creek totaled 368.5 points to edge Marist (342) for the program’s third state title in a row and fourth in the past five years. Auburn commit Britton Spann was among the individual standouts for Johns Creek, claiming titles in both the 500 free (4:35.55) and 100 breast (56.06).

Allatoona junior Noah Smith swept the sprint freestyle events, taking the 50 free in 20.68 and the 100 free in 45.47. Creekview senior Nicholas Kjaerulff, an Alabama commit, also won multiple individual events with victories in the 100 fly (48.74) and 100 back (50.13).

Team Scores

Boys

Johns Creek, 368.5 Marist, 342 St. Pius X, 249 Lassiter, 233 Allatoona, 231

Full Results

Class 6A Boys

200-Yard Medley Relay

Johns Creek, 1:35.01; 2. Allatoona, 1:35.15; 3. Marist, 1:35.97

200-Yard Freestyle

Luke Sandberg, Dunwoody, 1:40.61; 2. Hudson Christopher Burch, Lakeside-Evans, 1:41.53; 3. Nathan Medley, Rome, 1:42.11

200-Yard IM

Luke Amerson, Dunwoody, 1:53.84; 2. Cannon Martenson, Marist, 1:54.85; 3. Ben Hill, Evans 1:59.21

50-Yard Freestyle

Noah Smith, Allatoona, 20.68; 2. Eric Sharabura, North Atlanta, 21.05; 3. Craig Steinhauer, Lakeside-DeKalb, 21.16

100-Yard Butterfly

Nicholas Kjaerulff, Creekview, 48.74; 2. Nathan Medley, Rome, 50.06; 3. Daniel Bao, Johns Creek, 50.84

100-Yard Freestyle

Noah Smith, Allatoona, 45.47; 2. Nathan Perez, Johns Creek, 46.36; 3. Eric Sharabura, North Atlanta, 46.38

500-Yard Freestyle

Britton Spann, Johns Creek, 4:35.55; 2. Bennett Baer, Rome, 4:38.78; 3. Aiden Browne, Johns Creek, 4:42.59

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

Marist, 1:26.45; 2. Lakeside-DeKalb, 1:26.68; 3. Alpharetta, 1:27.45

100-Yard Backstroke

Nicholas Kjaerulff, Creekview, 50.13; 2. Luke Amerson, Dunwoody, 51.15; 3. Alexander Wiegand, Marist, 51.82

100-Yard Breaststroke

Britton Spann, Johns Creek, 56.06; 2. Thomas Xiao, Alpharetta, 56.24; 3. Elliot Elmore, Lassiter, 59.29

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

Johns Creek, 3:11.06; 2. Allatoona, 3:12.35; 2. Marist, 3:12.35; 4. Lakeside-Evans, 3:12.36

Class 6A Girls

200-Yard Medley Relay

Lassiter, 1:44.01; 2. Lakeside-DeKalb, 1:46.80; 3. Marist, 1:49.01

200-Yard Freestyle

Laurel Blasé, Sequoyah, 1:48.77; 2. Rose Jones, Lassiter, 1:50.49; 3. Brooke Murphy, Johns Creek, 1:50.87

200-Yard IM

Elizabeth Tilt, Lassiter, 2:01.32; 2. Maggie O’Shaughnessy, Lassiter, 2:06.55; 3. Lyla Richards, Lakeside-DeKalb, 2:06.87

50-Yard Freestyle

Sophia Hook, Lakeside-DeKalb, 23.64; 2. Finnly Jollands, Lassiter, 23.66; 3. Lauren Hinton, Alpharetta, 23.74

100-Yard Butterfly

Elizabeth Tilt, Lassiter, 53.83; 2. Brooke Murphy, Johns Creek, 55.77; 3. Sophia Parker, Lassiter, 56.15

100-Yard Freestyle

Lauren Hinton, Alpharetta, 51.61; 2. Ashley Case, Woodstock, 52.29; 3. Sophia Hook, Lakeside-DeKalb, 52.41

500-Yard Freestyle

Laurel Blasé, Sequoyah, 4:58.06; 2. Rose Jones, Lassiter, 5:02.84; 3. Reese Benton, Dunwoody, 5:03.99

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

Lassiter, 1:37.01; 2. Pope, 1:39.19; 3. Alpharetta, 1:39.89

100-Yard Backstroke

Finnly Jollands, Lassiter, 56.80; 2. Kate Bradley, Lassiter, 58.43; 3. Astrid Medina, Etowah, 58.50

100-Yard Breaststroke

Allie Donkar, Marist, 1:03.32; 2. Maggie O’Shaughnessy, Lassiter, 1:03.97; 3. Lyla Richards, Lakeside-DeKalb, 1:05.01

400-Yard Freestyle Relay