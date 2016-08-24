Duquesne Swimming Head Coach, Dave Sheets, Receives 5 Year Extension

PITTSBURGH – Duquesne University Director of Athletics Dave Harper announced today that head women’s swimming coach Dave Sheets has received a five-year contract extension.

Sheets, who is in his 16th season at DU, led the Dukes to a program-best second place finish at the 2016 Atlantic 10 Championship. He was named A-10 Coach of the Year after guiding DU to a then program-best third place finish in 2015.

Under Sheets’ direction, the women’s program has broken every school record and established a tradition of academic success, as highlighted by multiple team Scholar Academic All-American honors from the College Swimming Coaches Association of America.

“When I attended the A-10 Championship last spring I was so impressed to see Dave leading our team of highly competitive swimmers,” said Harper. “In addition, this team is just as competitive in the classroom and comport themselves on our campus and in the community in a first class fashion.

“The culture in our swimming program is truly unique and Dave is the leader and coach who assures mission-based values are entrenched in his program. We are very pleased Dave has committed to leading our swim program at Duquesne for the next five years.”

In his tenure at Duquesne, Sheets has taken a program that traditionally finished near the bottom of the conference to one that is regularly in the hunt for the conference championship. Over the past 11 seasons, he has led the Dukes to its highest finishes in school history at the A-10 Championship, including last year’s second place finish and third place showings in 2008, 2009 and 2015.

“I would like to thank President Gormley, the Board of Trustees, Dave Harper and the Duquesne community for supporting women’s swimming and instilling their confidence in my ability to lead this program,” said Sheets. “When I started at Duquesne in 2001, I could never have imagined the positive impact this University would have on my personal and professional life.

“The student-athletes and coaches I have had the privilege of working with over the past 15 years have built a brand that exemplifies the Duquesne mission. The student-athletes have made my work fulfilling and continue to impress me year after year. As a group, we are challenged every day to make our team more successful. With the support of the University around our program, its future is on solid ground.”

