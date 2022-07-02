Duncan Scott Wins 400 IM On Day 2 Of Scottish Nationals

2022 SCOTTISH NATIONAL OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, July 1st – Sunday, July 3rd
- Aberdeen Sports Village Aquatics Centre
- LCM (5om)
On the mend, Duncan Scott was back in the water for day two of the 2022 Scottish Open National Championships, with the 25-year-old taking on the 400m IM event.
Although the versatile multi-Olympic champion was well off his personal best of 4:09.18, his time of 4:17.05 tonight was still enough to beat the field by over 10 seconds. This is after he won the 200m IM and 200m fly on night 1.
The fact Scott took on the event is also a good sign that he is getting strong enough post-COVID to get back to form for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.
Making some noise in the women’s 50m fly tonight was Harriet Jones of the City of Cardiff. Jones hit the only time of the field under 27 seconds, collecting gold in a mark of 26.61.
Jones owns a personal best of 26.34 from last year, a time which renders her Great Britain’s 7th fastest performer all-time in the event. As such, her time tonight was within .27 of that PB.
Kara Hanlon doubled up in the breaststroke events for the women, following up her 200m victory last night with a solid 1:07.88 tonight. That effort is within striking distance of her personal best of 1:07.52 from April of this year.
Additional Winners
- The women’s 400m IM saw Michaella Glenister touch in 4:51.15 for the victory after winning the 800m free on night one.
- Ross Murdoch followed up his 200m breast win from night 1 with another gold in the discipline. He posted 1:01.79 to take the 100m breast today.
- Craig McNally logged a winning time of 55.52 to just out-touch Martyn Walton in the men’s 100m back. Walton settled for silver in 55.58.
- Lucy Hope doubled up on her 100m free victory from night one with a 2:01.56 winning 200m free effort this evening.
- Cassie Wild took the women’s 100m back in a time of 1:01.28.
- The men’s 200m free saw Stirling’s Stephen Milne clock 2:50.44 for the victory.
- 25-year-old Gregor Swinney was tonight’s 50m fly victor for the men, hitting 24.02 for the win. That’s just off his PB of 23.97 from this past April.
- Joseph Deighan followed up his 800m free win from yesterday with a 1500m free victory this evening, touching in 16:06.84 for the gold.