Dryland Swimming Workouts #204: Get it Movin’ with Some Cardio

SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Last year, SwimSwam posted over 200 daily dryland workouts for swimmers which could be done at home. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and ever-changing restrictions to pool and gym access, we’re bringing the series back for bi-weekly posts. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

CARDIO DAY

Today’s workout will be focused on the keeping an elevated heart rate. The workout will consist mostly of aerobic exercises.

WARMUP

5-10 minutes of whole body stretching

30 seconds arm circles

30 seconds leg swings

30 seconds jumping jacks

WORKOUT:

ROUND ONE:

1:00 jog in place

:15 rest

1:00 high knees

:15 rest

1:00 jump rope

:30 rest

ROUND TWO:

1:00 jumping jacks

:15 rest

10 burpees

:15 rest

1:00 mountain climbers

REPEAT WORKOUT ONE OR TWO MORE TIMES (DEPENDING ON HOW YOU ARE FEELING)

COOLDOWN:

Finish up this workout with static stretching to loosen up. Remember to get some protein within 30 minutes of concluding the workout, and remember to drink plenty of water.