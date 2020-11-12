Dolfin Swim of the Week: Julia Podkoscielny’s 1:59.0 IM

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

High school sophomore Julia Podkoscielny hit a lifetime-best 1:59.00 in the 200-yard IM and currently leads Florida’s high school swimming ranks towards the state meet.

Last year as a freshman, Podkoscielny was 2:00.26 in the 200 IM. This year, with the state meet still to come, the sophomore has already cut more than a second. She dropped to 1:59.85 in an early-October time trial, then cut another eight tenths this week.

In that Class 2A Region 4 meet, Podkoscielny also went 53.76 to win the 100 back. That’s just .01 off a lifetime-best she hit in October, and that time was a drop of almost a second from where she was a year ago – 54.63.

We haven’t ranked out the current class of sophomore NCAA prospects yet – we typically do our “way too early” ranks of the sophomore classes in the spring. But Podkoscielny should be in the mix to make the top 20 nationally there – especially if she keeps her time drops going throughout the rest of this fall season.

