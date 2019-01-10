Dolfin Swim of the Week: Greg Reed Goes 8:55 In Breakout Soph Season

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Early January isn’t usually a very fast time for college swimming.

But for Greg Reed it is.

Swimming in the doldrums of the college semester break – usually accompanied by training trips, two- and three-a-days and the biggest training push of the collegiate season – Reed smashed his lifetime-best in the grueling 1000 free, putting up the fastest time in the nation for the year 2019.

Reed went 8:55.60 in Georgia’s dual meet with Harvard. That’s the third-fastest time in the NCAA this season, and the only swim in the top five done outside of a major invite. Reed trails only Michigan’s Ricardo Vargas (8:46 at the ACC-Big Ten Challenge) and Notre Dame’s Zach Yeadon (8:51.78 at the Ohio State Invite).

Reed’s former lifetime-best was an 8:57.30, and he hadn’t bettered that time since high school. The Georgia sophomore had his best 1000 last year in a November dual with Georgia Tech, going 9:03.08. That means he’s already almost eight seconds ahead of where he was in-season last year.

Reed is in the midst of a sophomore breakout. He went a lifetime-best in the mile at the Georgia Invite in December, his 14:50.86 bettering his previous lifetime- and collegiate-best of 14:54.20 from last year’s postseason. Reed just missed NCAAs last season (he was within two seconds of the invite line in the mile) and is on pace to not only make NCAAs this year, but to potentially score as well. It took 14:46.59 to score last year, only about four seconds off Reed’s in-season best.

