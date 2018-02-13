Dirado & Beisel Head Up Burger Eating Pageant For Charity

The same crew who brought us the now-famous Speedo Rap Video is teaming up once again, this time in the name of charity. A delicious fundraiser is headed for the San Francisco area with several Olympians set to compete in the BIG sMAC DOWN burger eating pageant.

Benefitting the San Fransisco/Marin Food Bank, the friendly competition will pit teams of four swimmers against one another to compete in a relay-style fast food challenge, eating as much as they can in front of a live crowd. Swimmers scarfing food together? Could there be anything better?

Representing the Team Fast and McFlurry-ous are NCAA standouts Felicia Lee and Andie Taylor, along with Olympic gold medalists Maya DiRado and Elizabeth Beisel. In their Breakfast of Champions race, each woman will eat a McDonald’s breakfast item as fast as possible and the fastest relay to finish will be crowned champion.

Check out the team’s hype video below:

But the women won’t be alone, as Team Szechuan Sauce will also be throwing down some major calories for cash. The foursome of David Nolan, Drew Cosgarea, Mike Carter and Thomas Stephens will combine for the 2nd relay, with each competitor eating a single food item that spans from breakfast to lunch to dinner to dessert.

Check out their introductions below:

Full-color commentary of the live event will be performed by former 1650 freestyle American record holder Chad LaTourette and Stanford All-American Bryan Offutt. The event hosts will be Notre Dame standouts Frank Dyer (2012-14 All-American) and former American record holder (200 Breast) Emma Reaney.