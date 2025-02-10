Denver Sets Pair of Pool Records At First Chance Invitational

2025 DENVER FIRST CHANCE INVITATIONAL

February 7-8, 2025

Denver, Colo.

SCY (25 yards)

Results (PDF)

Courtesy: Denver Athletics

DENVER – The University of Denver men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs began their last weekend of the season in their home pool on Friday, the opening day of the 2025 First Chance Invitational inside El Pomar Natatorium.

There is no team scoring this weekend with student-athletes just racing for qualifying times, or to solidify their spots in events at the upcoming conference championship meets.

Joseph Hancock was the lone Pioneer to record an NCAA cut on Friday, his second of the season in the men’s mile. Hancock also set the pool record in the 1650 free on Friday night with his 15:31.42.

Event by Event Recap

In an 11-swimmer field with assorted teams, Sabrina Rachjaibun won the women’s 400 IM on Friday night with her time of 4:23.59. Lilly Zippel finished second in 4:29.81 and Genevieve Franklin finished in third with her time of 4:31.04.

Noah Laird outswam the men’s field in the 400 IM with a time of 3:59.13.

Denver swimmers grabbed the top four spots in Friday’s 200 free field. Ines Marin led the DU quartet with her time of 1:48.67. Kali Metuzals clocked in at 1:51.65 to take second, Tenaya Winter finished third in 1:51.71 and Izzy Burton took fourth in 1:52.82.

In the men’s 200, Dylan Mes took second in a time of 1:39.22.

Friday’s women’s 100 back featured a 13-swimmer field. Ali Beay won the race with a 55.77. Darian Koler took second in 55.91 and Mina Ada Solaker grabbed third in 56.69.

On the men’s side, Max Roslin finished second in the 100 back with a time of 48.92 and Quinn Collins took third in 49.30.

Denver’s women swept the podium once more in the women’s 100 breast. Sophia Remington led the DU trio with a 1:03.08, Peyton Mullowney followed close behind her teammate in 1:03.51 and Zoe Lynch took third in 1:04.21.

The Pioneer women continued their winning ways in the 200 fly. Daniela Alfaro swam the event in 2:02.99 to take first by a little more than three seconds. Solaker finished third in 2:06.42 and Mia Moulden was right behind her in 2:06.43.

Following the 200 fly, the sprint freestylers made their first appearance in an individual race this weekend. Angie Wyand won the women’s race with a 23.25 and Marin finished second in 23.72.

Coming off his second Summit League weekly award of the season on Tuesday, Frank Tirone won the men’s 50 free with a time of 20.05. Hamish McLellan took second in 20.36.

The meet’s distance swimmers ended night one of the First Chance Invitational. Paige Reilly won the women’s mile in 17:10.23, while Joseph Hancock took the men’s race in 15:31.42 (15:11.42 altitude adjusted) to earn the Pios lone NCAA Standard of the evening. Hancock’s standard was his second of the season, completing the mile in 15:07.52 in Minnesota in December.

Remaining Schedule – First Chance Invitational

Saturday – 10 a.m. MT – Swimming

400 Free Relay

100 Free

200 Back

200 Breast

500 Free

100 Fly

200 IM

200 Free Relay

DENVER – The University of Denver men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs wrapped up the final day of the 2025 First Chance Invitational on Saturday inside El Pomar Natatorium.

Denver’s women’s 400 free relay was the story on Saturday, breaking a pool record with a 3:21.34. Ines Marin , Kali Metuzals , Megan Lucyshyn and Angie Wyand combined for the record-setting time.

Event by Event Recap:

Saturday’s action started with the 100 free. Izzy Burton led a field of 21 swimmers in the event with her time of 51.63. Tenaya Winter swam third fastest in a time of 51.79.

Frank Tirone took second in the men’s 100 free with his time of 44.64, edging out teammate Matija Pantic who took third in 44.77.

Darian Koler got Denver back in the win column in the women’s 200 back with her time of 1:59.65. Maria DelMonte took third in the event with a 2:03.68.

Dylan Wright got the Denver men its first win of the day, reaching the wall ahead of the field in the men’s 200 back with his time of 1:44.43. Wright’s time was good enough for an NCAA B Standard.

In the women’s 200 breast on Saturday afternoon, Jessica Maeda reached the wall first with a 2:14.85, out-swimming the rest of the first by 7.5 seconds. Marco Nosack finished second on the men’s side with a time of 2:01.08.

Denver’s distance swimmers took to the water next. Tessa Lindstrom won the women’s 500 free with a time of 5:07.28. Kiki Lindsay finished second in 5:08.02 and Genevieve Franklin took fourth in 5:08.06.

Sabrina Rachjaibun grabbed second in the women’s 100 fly with a 55.96 to lead the Pios swimmers in the 19-swimmer field.

On the men’s side, Hamish McLellan took second and Brandon Chapman finished third in the 100 fly with times of 47.81 and 48.63, respectively.

Peyton Mullowney got the Pioneers another win when she recorded the top time in the women’s 200 IM. Mullowney finished in 2:07.35, Haley Chesno took third in 2:08.74 and Izzy Burton grabbed fourth in 2:09.21.

Wright won the men’s 200 IM in 1:51.48 ahead of teammate Quinn Collins who closed out his race in 1:52.00.

Several other swimmers swam individual events in the final meet of the regular season.

Up Next:

Denver will head to Iowa City later this month for the 2025 Summit League Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The four-day meet will begin on Wednesday, February 19.