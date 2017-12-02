Denison’s KT Kustritz Breaks NCAA D3 Record in 100 Breaststroke

Miami (Ohio) Invitational
- November 30th-December 2nd, 2017
- Oxford, Ohio (Miami University)
- Live Results on Meet Mobile: 2017 OH Miami University Invitational
Racing at the Miami (Ohio) Invitational this weekend, Denison sophomore KT Kustritz swam a 1:00.50 to win the women’s 100 breaststroke. That was her own personal best and broke the NCAA Division 3 Record in the event. It snuck under the 1:00.54 done by Williams College’s Lindsay Payne in 2006.
That record was the oldest NCAA swimming-or-diving record in a still-sponsored event in any of the 3 divisions. That honor now falls to Kristen Frost of Southern Connecticut State, who swam 16:17.66 on March 15th, 2008 to set the Division II record. The oldest Division I record is Elaine Breeden’s 200 fly time of 1:49.92, set on February 28th, 2009.
Kustritz’s previous best was a 1:01.46 done at this same mid-season meet last season. She swam a second slower, 1:02.45, and finished 2nd at last year’s NCAA D3 Championships to Sam Senczyszyn of UW-Eau Claire.
Kustritz also won the 200 IM (2:01.66) and 200 breast (2:14.33).
The Miami women came away from the meet with the team title – in spite of not winning a race until the last individual event of the day – the 200 fly – where freshman Kayleigh Cannon touched 1st in 2:02.89.
Denison ran away with the men’s title, finishing more than 600 points ahead of runners-up Washington University St. Louis.
Final Women’s Team Scores:
- Miami University (Ohio) – 1480
- Emory – 834
- Denison – 728
- Milwaukee – 646
- Washington University St. Louis – 346
- Ball State – 324
Final Men’s Team Scores:
- Denison – 1467
- Washington University St. Louis – 838
- Miami University (Ohio) – 762
- Emory – 753
- Milwaukee – 511
