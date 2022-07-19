Dates For 2028 Olympic Games In Los Angeles Announced

The dates of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles have been revealed.

The LA28 Organizing Committee announced Monday that the Games will run from July 14-30, 2028, while the Paralympics will kick off on August 15 and conclude on the 27th.

The dates were confirmed during a visit from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to the Los Angeles 2028 headquarters.

Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Janet Evans, a native of Fullerton, Calif., is the Chief Athlete Officer of the Games, and expressed her excitement about the announcement on Monday.

“Today marks the official countdown to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Evans said. “The LA28 Games will be unlike any other, showcasing the best of Southern California’s exceptional stadiums and world-class culture to athletes and fans alike.

“This milestone makes the Games real for every athlete actively training for their LA28 dream and the fans who follow the journey.”

2028 will mark the third time that Los Angeles has hosted the Olympic Games, having done so previously in 1932 and 1984. It will also be the first time the city has hosted the Paralympic Games.

“Los Angeles is home to the most incredible competition venues and state-of-the-art training facilities,” said Paralympic swimmer and LA28 Athletes Commission member Ileana Rodriguez.

“The LA28 Games will be amazing for every athlete who comes to Los Angeles to pursue a lifelong dream. This will be our first Paralympic Games in Los Angeles and we have a major opportunity to show the world what’s possible for people with disabilities.

“Southern California is one of the most inclusive and diverse places anywhere and I couldn’t be more proud to help host the world’s best athletes here in 2028.”

The mid-to-late July schedule for the Games is a bit earlier than we’ve seen in recent editions.

Including the 2024 Games in Paris, which are scheduled for July 26 – August 11, the LA Olympics will mark the first time in 104 years that the competition concludes before the beginning of August.

The Games have typically kicked off in either the last week of July or the first week of August. We have to go back to Sydney 2000 to find a Games that didn’t have any competition in August.

RECENT OLYMPIC DATES

Year Host Dates 1984 Los Angeles, USA 28 July – 12 August 1984 1988 Seoul, Korea 17 September – 2 October 1988 1992 Barcelona, Spain 25 July – 9 August 1992 1996 Atlanta, USA 19 July – 4 August 1996 2000 Sydney, Australia 15 September – 1 October 2000 2004 Athens, Greece 13–29 August 2004 2008 Beijing, China 8–24 August 2008 2012 London, United Kingdom 27 July – 12 August 2012 2016 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 5–21 August 2016 2020 Tokyo, Japan 23 July – 8 August 2021 2024 Paris, France 26 July – 11 August 2024 2028 Los Angeles, USA 14 – 30 July 2028 2032 Brisbane, Australia 23 July – 8 August 2032*

*Proposed dates

The weather in Los Angeles in July typically ranges between a high of 84 °F (29 °C) and a low of 64 °F (18 °C), with August on average slightly hotter.

The swimming, diving and artistic swimming venue is notably slated to take place in a temporary pool on USC’s Dedeaux Field.

After visiting the city to review the Organizing Committee’s planning for the Games, IOC President Thomas Bach said that he was “really impressed by the progress and creativity” of the LA28 team.

“From the very start, the LA28 project has embedded the essence of Olympic Agenda 2020 reforms in everything they do,” said Bach. “They are using the power of the Olympic Games to inspire young people to get involved in sport, and we are very proud of LA28’s investment of USD 160 million in support of youth sports in Los Angeles.

“Six years before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028, this is already a significant Games legacy, making a difference in the lives of over a hundred thousand children. It will help to bring new fans to Olympic sport and leave a sporting legacy for generations to come.

“When the LA28 Games begin on 14 July 2028, I know that those children like all the citizens of Los Angeles will be inspired by having the world’s best athletes competing in an Olympic Games at home in their own city.”