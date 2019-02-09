Darby Wayner Breaks Pool Record on Senior Day as Utah Downs Oregon St.

Utah vs. Oregon State

February 9th, 2019

Salt Lake City, Utah

25y, dual meet format

Utah def. Oregon State 173-85 (exhibition-aided

Utah sent its 5 women seniors off with a bang via a 173-85 thumping of conference rivals Oregon State on Saturday. Utah still has one meet remaining against Washington State, while the meet finished the Beavers’ regular season, as both teams approach the Pac-12 Championships beginning on February 27th.

Among the senior highlights was Darby Wayner, who swept the individual breaststroke events. That included a win in the 200 breast in 2:18.73 and another in thee 100 breast in 1:02.73. The latter of those times was a new Gibb Pool record.

The other honored seniors were Gillian St. John, Ianire Casarin, and Jordan Anderson. Anderson (200 fly – 2:05.23) and St. John (50 free – 23.64) each also added individual entries.

“I thought it was a great day for all five seniors,” head coach Joe Dykstra said. “Darby set a pool record, Jordan swam her fly events and then got back on the blocks to anchor that all-senior relay to win by one-hundredth of a second, Ianire and Gillian put up solid times and Genny, coming back from her injury, was able to compete in a winning relay. These are memories that they will carry with them their whole lives. I also want to thank our fans for their support and the amazing turnout today.”

She was also a part of an all-senior 200 free relay that touched in 1:35.67.

“We were a lot sharper today than two weeks ago against BYU,” Dykstra added. “We finished races, turns were a lot crisper, and our underwaters had more energy. We are training hard for Pac-12 Championships and now we are working on getting faster. We have another big test next weekend at WSU and so now we will get rested and ready to go.”

Press Releases

Courtesy Utah Athletics:

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah women’s swimmers capped a successful Senior Day at Don Reddish Pool with a 173-85 win over Oregon State

An emotional afternoon came to a fitting conclusion as four of the five seniors swam in the winning 200 free relay. Darby Wayner, Gillian St. John, Ianire Casarin and Jordan Anderson captured it for the Utes in a time of 1:35.67.

In her final home meet, Wayner would also set the pool record in the 100 breast (1:02.73) and win the 200 in 2:18.73. Her classmates also came through as Anderson won the 200 fly (2:05.23) and St. John was victorious in the 50 free (23.64).

The fifth senior, Genny Robertson, teamed with St. John, Aryanna Fernandes and Emma Lawless to guide Utah to a win in the meet’s first event, the 200 medley relay (1:42.30). Fernandes also won a pair of individual events, taking the 100 free in 51.86 and the 200 IM in 2:05.51.

With the seniors in the spotlight, some other Utes shined in the pool. Sara McClendon won both the 200 and 500 free events, Mandy Gebhart took the 1000 free in 10:41.26, Sarah Lott won the 100 back (55.19), Emma Broome captured the 100 fly (57.03) and Audrey Reimer won the 200 back (2:02.41).

The last meet of the regular season is next Saturday in Pullman against Washington State. It is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. PT at Gibb Pool.

Courtesy Oregon State Athletics:

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State dropped their final duel meet of the season against Utah by a final score of 173-85.

Freshman Kristina Schneider continued her impressive February with a pair of top three finishes in her two individual events of the day. She finished with a time of 1:57.52 in the 200 free, good for a second-place finish, and followed it up with a third-place performance in the 100 free with a final time of 53.70.

Another Freshman Cali Rowland finished with a pair of top three finishes. Cali Rowland finished in third place in the 100 breast before the first break, then followed it up with a second place performance in the 200 breast five events later.

“(I’m) happy with our performances today, as team they stayed focus on what their goals were for the meet,” said Beaver head coach Jennifer Buffin “It was great to finish our final dual meet with as much energy as we did on the last relay and with a freshman posting a best time on the last leg of the relay to finish the meet just .01 away from coming from behind to win the last relay. The team is in a great place going into these last two weeks of final preparations for Pac12’s. With 17 of our 21 roster freshman and sophomores there has been a focus this season on how they want to be as a team, they have grown over this season as group of sisters by strengthening their relationships and pushing each other to be their best. It is exciting for this team and for the future.

Oregon State is back to the pool in Corvallis for two weeks of training before heading to Federal Way Washington for the Pac-12 Championships. The four-day event will be hosted at Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center Wednesday, February 27th through Saturday, March 2nd.