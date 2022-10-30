Daily Swim Coach Workout #809

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Tuesday PM [10/4/22]
C2/W3
300 (fr-bk-br-fr dpc by 75)
200 scull 2-3-4-5. y 50
100 im drill
2x
feet 8×25 kick Fast @:30 2ea
finz 4×50 u/o porp Des [email protected]:05
4×50 (25 straight arm-11-cu/25straight LD)
Mid
500 fr @ base (1:05/1:10/1:15)
10×50 o=mod med e=PP for (200/400/500)@:50
50 rebuild
Broken 300 race (75-75-50-50-50)
bobs/reset
2×250 fr @base
10×50 same
broken 300 race
bobs/reset
5×100 base
50 rebuild
broken 200 race
warm down with time/ balance work
Short Race:
8×25 Body position into burst @ :40
8×50 ‘ ‘ @ 1:00
Cookie Cutter
10×25 @ :30
100 ez @ 2:00
8×50 @ 1:00
100 ez @ 2:00
6×75 @ 1:30
100 ez @ 2:00
4×100 @ 2:00
Start working on reaction time into dive bursts
warm down
Long Race:
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
