Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #809

by Dan Dingman 0

October 30th, 2022 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  9 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ
Tuesday PM [10/4/22]
C2/W3

300 (fr-bk-br-fr dpc by 75)
200 scull 2-3-4-5. y 50
100 im drill

2x
    feet 8×25 kick Fast @:30 2ea
    finz 4×50 u/o porp Des [email protected]:05

4×50 (25 straight arm-11-cu/25straight LD)

Mid

500 fr @ base (1:05/1:10/1:15)
10×50 o=mod med e=PP for (200/400/500)@:50
50 rebuild
Broken 300 race (75-75-50-50-50)
bobs/reset
    
2×250 fr @base
10×50 same
broken 300 race
bobs/reset

5×100 base
50 rebuild
broken 200 race

warm down with time/ balance work

Short Race:
    8×25 Body position into burst @ :40
    8×50 ‘ ‘ @ 1:00
    Cookie Cutter
    10×25 @ :30
    100 ez @ 2:00
    8×50 @ 1:00
    100 ez @ 2:00
    6×75 @ 1:30
    100 ez @ 2:00
    4×100 @ 2:00
    Start working on reaction time into dive bursts
    warm down
Long Race:

View on commitswimming.com

Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!