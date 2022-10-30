Daily Swim Coach Workout #809

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Tuesday PM [10/4/22]

C2/W3

300 (fr-bk-br-fr dpc by 75)

200 scull 2-3-4-5. y 50

100 im drill

2x

feet 8×25 kick Fast @:30 2ea

finz 4×50 u/o porp Des [email protected]:05

4×50 (25 straight arm-11-cu/25straight LD)

Mid

500 fr @ base (1:05/1:10/1:15)

10×50 o=mod med e=PP for (200/400/500)@:50

50 rebuild

Broken 300 race (75-75-50-50-50)

bobs/reset



2×250 fr @base

10×50 same

broken 300 race

bobs/reset

5×100 base

50 rebuild

broken 200 race

warm down with time/ balance work

Short Race:

8×25 Body position into burst @ :40

8×50 ‘ ‘ @ 1:00

Cookie Cutter

10×25 @ :30

100 ez @ 2:00

8×50 @ 1:00

100 ez @ 2:00

6×75 @ 1:30

100 ez @ 2:00

4×100 @ 2:00

Start working on reaction time into dive bursts

warm down

Long Race: