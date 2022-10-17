Daily Swim Coach Workout #803

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Thursday AM [3/25/21]
C5/W3
500
300
10×50 drop breath fr
300 knuckle paddle [100flow/50 B to g5]
6×25 pad push ch @:30
300 buoy @ ankle [100 flow/50 B to g5]
6×25 pad push ch @:30
20×50
[1 stroke build/1PP/1 stroke build/2PP x4]
@:55
16×25 o=race blocks e=rebuild form @ Coaches
wahout rebuild with time
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
