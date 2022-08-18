Daily Swim Coach Workout #751

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Advanced), Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Beginner)
- Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Masters distance workout, especially for triathletes and open water swimmers.
Warm Up [900]
300 Loosen Choice
2 x 100 Kick 1. IM, 2. Choice @:10R
4 x 50 alternate NFC/Free as 25 drill/25 swim @:10R
200 swim with fins – focus on Underwater kicks off each wall, and easy exhalation between
Main Set [2300/3200]
300 kick as 75 Quiet (no splash), 25 Fast (all the splash)
4 x 200 Free, odds: smooth (70-75%) / evens: build by 50 to strong (90%) – option to PULL the smooth @:20R
2 x 400 Free 1. Negative split, 2. As 25 DPS, 75 build
3 x 100 Free Strong @:20R
Warm Down
200 easy kick with fins
Zen Out loosen until finish
[Coach: For ‘Zen Out’ encourage to ‘just swim’ without a particular focus, just doing favorite stroke and using favorite gear – okay to let the mind wander]
Coach Notes
NFC = Non Free choice
Lana Burl
Masters Coach, Prime Aquatics
