Daily Swim Coach Workout #75

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

15:00 – WUTS

1 x 400 on 7:00 – MAHR Choice 50 Kick 50 Kayak Drill

8 x 25 on :40 – MAHR Prime Drill

8 x 25 on 1:00 – MAHR Free @ 12-11

1 x 300 on 5:00 – MAHR IM 25 Kick 25 Drill 25 Swim

1 x 100 on 1:40 – Free Overload @ 8o%

8 x 25 on :40 – MAHR Prime Drill

8 x 50 on 1:00 – MAHR Free @ 10-9

2x

1 x 150 on 2:30 – Overload 75 Free 75 Prime

4 x 25 on :30 – Prime Sprint Kick

2 x 150 on 2:15 – Overload 100 Free 50 Prime

4 x 25 on :30 – Prime Sprint Kick

3 x 150 on 2:00 – Overload 125 Free 25 Prime

1 x 100 on 2:00 – Prime Sprint Kick

4 x 150 on 1:50 – Free Overload



2x

1 x 75 on 1:30 – MAHR Prime w/ Chute, Low SC

1 x 25 on 1:00 – Prime SPRINT w/ Chute @ Race Tempo

1 x 75 on 1:30 – MAHR Free w/ Chute, Low SC

1 x 25 on 1:00 – Free SPRINT w/ Chute, @ Race Tempo

6 x 25 on :45 – Free SPRINT w/ Fins, Paddles, Chute, @ Race Tempo