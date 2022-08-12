Daily Swim Coach Workout #745

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 50 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
5:00
1x Warm Up [50 Meters]
1 x 400 @ 7:00 FR Swim SNORKEL
4 x 100 @ 1:40 FR Pull PADDLES / PB
16 x 50 @ 1:00 IM [4 of each] 25 Kick + 25 Swim
1:00
4x #Dist-MidDist_Free #400IM-200Strk
1 x 300 @ 4:00 FR Swim
1 x 200 @ 3:00 BK Swim
1 x 100 @ 2:00 BR Swim
100 @ 3:00 Choice Swim Easy #Dist-MidDist_Free #400IM-200Strk
3x #Dist-MidDist_Free #400IM-200Strk
1 x 200 @ 3:00 FR Pull PADDLES / PB
1 x 150 @ 2:15 FR Pull PADDLES / PB
1 x 100 @ 1:30 FR Pull PADDLES / PB
1 x 50 @ :45 FR Pull PADDLES / PB
1:00
100 @ 3:00 Choice Swim Easy #Dist-MidDist_Free #400IM-200Strk
4x #Dist-MidDist_Free #400IM-200Strk
3 x 50 @ :50 Choice Swim [200 Pace, same stroke]
:30 Rest
—
1x #200-Down #Breaststroke
20 x 50 @ 1:00 BR Drill [w/ FR Kick]
100 @ 3:00 Choice Swim Easy
6x #200-Down #Breaststroke
1 x 200 @ 3:00 FR Swim PADDLES
2 x 100 @ 1:45 BK Swim PADDLES
:30 Rest
100 @ 3:00 Choice Easy Swim #200-Down #Breaststroke
1x #200-Down #Breaststroke
12 x 50 @ 1:00 IMO Swim FAST [200 Pace]
===
Cool Down
1 x 200 @ 5:00 Choice 100 Kick + 100 Swim
Gilbert Legaspi
Head Coach / Owner, Gilbert Legaspi
