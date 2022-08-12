Daily Swim Coach Workout #745

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 50 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

5:00

1x Warm Up [50 Meters]

1 x 400 @ 7:00 FR Swim SNORKEL

4 x 100 @ 1:40 FR Pull PADDLES / PB

16 x 50 @ 1:00 IM [4 of each] 25 Kick + 25 Swim

1:00

4x #Dist-MidDist_Free #400IM-200Strk

1 x 300 @ 4:00 FR Swim

1 x 200 @ 3:00 BK Swim

1 x 100 @ 2:00 BR Swim

100 @ 3:00 Choice Swim Easy #Dist-MidDist_Free #400IM-200Strk

3x #Dist-MidDist_Free #400IM-200Strk

1 x 200 @ 3:00 FR Pull PADDLES / PB

1 x 150 @ 2:15 FR Pull PADDLES / PB

1 x 100 @ 1:30 FR Pull PADDLES / PB

1 x 50 @ :45 FR Pull PADDLES / PB

1:00

100 @ 3:00 Choice Swim Easy #Dist-MidDist_Free #400IM-200Strk

4x #Dist-MidDist_Free #400IM-200Strk

3 x 50 @ :50 Choice Swim [200 Pace, same stroke]

:30 Rest

—

1x #200-Down #Breaststroke

20 x 50 @ 1:00 BR Drill [w/ FR Kick]

100 @ 3:00 Choice Swim Easy

6x #200-Down #Breaststroke

1 x 200 @ 3:00 FR Swim PADDLES

2 x 100 @ 1:45 BK Swim PADDLES

:30 Rest

100 @ 3:00 Choice Easy Swim #200-Down #Breaststroke

1x #200-Down #Breaststroke

12 x 50 @ 1:00 IMO Swim FAST [200 Pace]

===

Cool Down

1 x 200 @ 5:00 Choice 100 Kick + 100 Swim