Daily Swim Coach Workout #727

Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
warm-up
1×600 swim @9:00
1x
1×200 EN1 FRIM @3:00
2×50 BR – drill – 2k1p @1:10
2×200 EN1 FRIM @3:00
1×50 fly sprint @1:05
3×200 EN1 FRIM @3:00
1×100 kick choice FAST @2:10
4×200 EN1 FRIM @3:00
1×50 free FAST
4×100 pull w/B – 50 BR FAST / 50 back build @2:10
2x
1×200 25 fly / 25 free / 50bk / 50 BR / 50 free @3:00
1×200 35 fly / 15 free / 50bk / 50 BR / 50 free @3:00
1×200 60 fly / 40 bk / 50 BR / 50 free @3:00
2x
3×50 EN1 back @1:00
1×100 back FAST @2:00
2×50 EN1 back @1:00
3×50 choice – prime – FAST @40/45/55
1×50 EN1 back @1:00
3×50 choice – prime – FAST @40/45/55
1×100 easy
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
FRIM= free instead of Fly.
Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team
