Daily Swim Coach Workout #727

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

warm-up

1×600 swim @9:00

1x

1×200 EN1 FRIM @3:00

2×50 BR – drill – 2k1p @1:10

2×200 EN1 FRIM @3:00

1×50 fly sprint @1:05

3×200 EN1 FRIM @3:00

1×100 kick choice FAST @2:10

4×200 EN1 FRIM @3:00

1×50 free FAST

4×100 pull w/B – 50 BR FAST / 50 back build @2:10

2x

1×200 25 fly / 25 free / 50bk / 50 BR / 50 free @3:00

1×200 35 fly / 15 free / 50bk / 50 BR / 50 free @3:00

1×200 60 fly / 40 bk / 50 BR / 50 free @3:00

2x

3×50 EN1 back @1:00

1×100 back FAST @2:00

2×50 EN1 back @1:00

3×50 choice – prime – FAST @40/45/55

1×50 EN1 back @1:00

3×50 choice – prime – FAST @40/45/55

1×100 easy