Daily Swim Coach Workout #673

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: In-Season Recovery

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm-up

400 Free

8×100 IM @1:30-1:40

16×25 @30 (fast/ez, ez/fast, build, all out)

Main set

4x [round #1 dist/strk, #2 VO2pace , #3 Desc 1 to 4, #4 Build ]

4×100 @1:30 [R#234 @1:40]

200 drill

4x [#1 dist/strk, #2 VO2, #3 Desc 1 to 4, #4 Build]

75 @1:10 [R#234 @1:20]

200 drill

4x [#1 dist/strk, #2 VO2, #3 Desc 1 to 4, #4 Build]

50 @50 [R#234 @60]

200 drill



Kick set

12×50 @ 50

