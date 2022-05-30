Daily Swim Coach Workout #671

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
SR/PS1
Talk 10:00 Evaluation as part of Goal Setting Process
#SeniorA #SeniorB #PreSeniorA
16 x 50 EN1 CH N2IRS @ 1:00
#PreSeniorB
13 x 50 EN1 CH N2IRS @ 1:10
Transition 4:00
#SeniorA
1 x
4 x 25 VO2 MAX IM order @ :45
3 x 200 BK EN2 @ 3:00 Desc 1-3
6 x 100 IM EN2 @ 1:30 Desc 1-3
Rest 2:00 Fins on
12 x 100 FR Kick w fins @ 1:30 EN2
Rest 2:00 Fins off
4 x 25 BR VO2 MAX @ :45
3 x 200 BR EN2 @ 3:45 Desc 1-3
6 x 100 IM EN2 @ 1:30 Desc 1-3
#SeniorB
1 x
4 x 25 VO2 MAX IM order @ :45
3 x 200 BK EN2 @ 3:20 Desc 1-3
6 x 100 IM EN2 @ 1:45 Desc 1-3
Rest 2:00 Fins on
8 x 100 FR Kick w fins @ 1:40 EN2
Rest 2:00 Fins off
4 x 25 BR VO2 MAX @ :45
3 x 200 BR EN2 @ 4:00 Desc 1-3
6 x 100 IM EN2 @ 1:45 Desc 1-3
#PreSeniorA
1 x
4 x 25 VO2 MAX IM order @ :45
3 x 200 BK EN2 @ 3:40 Desc 1-3
5 x 100 IM EN2 @ 1:55 Desc 1-3, 1-2
Rest 2:00 Fins on
8 x 100 FR Kick w fins @ 1:45 EN2
Rest 2:00 Fins off
4 x 25 BR VO2 MAX @ :45
3 x 200 BR EN2 @ 4:15 Desc 1-3
5 x 100 IM EN2 @ 1:55 Desc 1-3, 1-2
#PreSeniorB
1 x
4 x 25 VO2 MAX IM order @ :45
3 x 200 BK EN2 @ 4:10 Desc 1-3
4 x 100 IM EN2 @ 2:10 Desc 1-4
Rest 2:00 Fins on
8 x 100 FR Kick w fins @ 1:50 EN2
Rest 2:00 Fins off
4 x 25 BR VO2 MAX @ :45
3 x 200 BR EN2 @ 4:30 Desc 1-3
4 x 100 IM EN2 @ 2:10 Desc 1-4
Rest 3:00 Pull Gear
#SeniorA
16 x 75 FR Pull EN2 @ 1:05
200 EZ CH
#SeniorB
14 x 75 FR Pull EN2 @ 1:15
200 EZ CH
#PreSeniorA
12 x 75 FR Pull EN2 @ 1:25
200 EZ CH
#PreSeniorB
11 x 75 FR Pull EN2 @ 1:35
200 EZ CH
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout.
Aerobic Capacity emphasizing middle part of IM
N2IRS = No two in a row the same stroke
Chris Coraggio
Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee
