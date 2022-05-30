Daily Swim Coach Workout #671

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

SR/PS1

Talk 10:00 Evaluation as part of Goal Setting Process

#SeniorA #SeniorB #PreSeniorA

16 x 50 EN1 CH N2IRS @ 1:00

#PreSeniorB

13 x 50 EN1 CH N2IRS @ 1:10

Transition 4:00

#SeniorA

1 x

4 x 25 VO2 MAX IM order @ :45

3 x 200 BK EN2 @ 3:00 Desc 1-3

6 x 100 IM EN2 @ 1:30 Desc 1-3

Rest 2:00 Fins on

12 x 100 FR Kick w fins @ 1:30 EN2

Rest 2:00 Fins off

4 x 25 BR VO2 MAX @ :45

3 x 200 BR EN2 @ 3:45 Desc 1-3

6 x 100 IM EN2 @ 1:30 Desc 1-3

#SeniorB

1 x

4 x 25 VO2 MAX IM order @ :45

3 x 200 BK EN2 @ 3:20 Desc 1-3

6 x 100 IM EN2 @ 1:45 Desc 1-3

Rest 2:00 Fins on

8 x 100 FR Kick w fins @ 1:40 EN2

Rest 2:00 Fins off

4 x 25 BR VO2 MAX @ :45

3 x 200 BR EN2 @ 4:00 Desc 1-3

6 x 100 IM EN2 @ 1:45 Desc 1-3

#PreSeniorA

1 x

4 x 25 VO2 MAX IM order @ :45

3 x 200 BK EN2 @ 3:40 Desc 1-3

5 x 100 IM EN2 @ 1:55 Desc 1-3, 1-2

Rest 2:00 Fins on

8 x 100 FR Kick w fins @ 1:45 EN2

Rest 2:00 Fins off

4 x 25 BR VO2 MAX @ :45

3 x 200 BR EN2 @ 4:15 Desc 1-3

5 x 100 IM EN2 @ 1:55 Desc 1-3, 1-2

#PreSeniorB

1 x

4 x 25 VO2 MAX IM order @ :45

3 x 200 BK EN2 @ 4:10 Desc 1-3

4 x 100 IM EN2 @ 2:10 Desc 1-4

Rest 2:00 Fins on

8 x 100 FR Kick w fins @ 1:50 EN2

Rest 2:00 Fins off

4 x 25 BR VO2 MAX @ :45

3 x 200 BR EN2 @ 4:30 Desc 1-3

4 x 100 IM EN2 @ 2:10 Desc 1-4



Rest 3:00 Pull Gear

#SeniorA

16 x 75 FR Pull EN2 @ 1:05

200 EZ CH

#SeniorB

14 x 75 FR Pull EN2 @ 1:15

200 EZ CH

#PreSeniorA

12 x 75 FR Pull EN2 @ 1:25

200 EZ CH

#PreSeniorB

11 x 75 FR Pull EN2 @ 1:35

200 EZ CH