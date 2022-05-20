Daily Swim Coach Workout #661

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 20 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

NTG/SrP Training Group

DAYS Til: States 33, NCSA’s 52, Sectionals 61

40:00 DLand + Rinse & Change Over

700 MIX = 400 + 5 x 40 w/10 sec RI

3x

3 x 200 @ 3:45 STK DESC EN1/EN2/EN3

1 x 100 @ 2:00 REC

3 x 200 @ 3:15 IM DESC EN1/EN2/EN3

1 x 100 @ 2:00 REC

3 x 200 @ 3:00 FR DESC EN1/EN2/EN3

1 x 120 @ 2:00 REC

440 REC 200 Dbl Arm Bk/200 Br P w/Fr or Fly K/ 40 ch