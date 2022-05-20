Daily Swim Coach Workout #661

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 20 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
NTG/SrP Training Group
DAYS Til: States 33, NCSA’s 52, Sectionals 61
40:00 DLand + Rinse & Change Over
700 MIX = 400 + 5 x 40 w/10 sec RI
3x
3 x 200 @ 3:45 STK DESC EN1/EN2/EN3
1 x 100 @ 2:00 REC
3 x 200 @ 3:15 IM DESC EN1/EN2/EN3
1 x 100 @ 2:00 REC
3 x 200 @ 3:00 FR DESC EN1/EN2/EN3
1 x 120 @ 2:00 REC
440 REC 200 Dbl Arm Bk/200 Br P w/Fr or Fly K/ 40 ch
Trevor Rill
National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.