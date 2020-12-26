Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #318

by Dan Dingman 0

December 26th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  19-22 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  12 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

Warm up
    (300-500 loosen)
    (300-400 drill)
    (300-400 kick)
    (200-300 pull)
    (200-300 build or des)

Day 1 set
    3x
        4×75 :55 or 1:00 des
        2×175 2:10 or 2:20 dps

Day 1 set alt
    2x
        100 1:10 or 1:15
        2×75 kick 1:10 or 1:15
        2×100 1:10 or 1:15
        75 kick 1:10 or 1:15
        3×100 1:10 or 1:15
        75 kick 1:10 or 1:15

Day 2 set
    3x
        2x
            3×25 :20
            1×25 fast :40
        2x
            2×50 :40
            1×50 fast 1:00
            
Day 2 alt set
     4x
        100 easy 1:15
        75 mod fast 1:15
        50 fast 1:15
        25 easy :40
        50 mod fast :40
        75 fast
    

Day 3
    2x
        3×75 kick 1:10 or 1:15
        75 swim easy 1:10 or 1:15
        2×75 kick 1:05 or 1:10
        75 swim easy 1:05 of 1:10
        1×75 kick 1:00 or 1:05
        75 easy swim

Day 3 alt
    3x
        6×25 kick :25 odds :35 evens
        4×50 kick :45 odds :55 evens
        2×75 kick 1:05 odd easy swim even
        
Day 4 (go fast on the fast, this is intended to make you very tired before the last 25 fast)
    3x
        75 fast 1:00
        2×50 just make it :40
        50 fast :50
        3×25 just make it :20
        25 fast :40
        25 easy
    
Day 4 alt
    2×50 all out 4:00 rest
    2x broken 100 or 200 (4 times for :10) 8:00
    

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

This here is a little different. With my athletes having to go home for the break and pool availability limited and different for everyone, I have created an outline for winter workouts for the next few weeks. The idea is for the swimmers who can only get to a pool a few times a week they have something a little more comprehensive. The rest will be able to swim with their clubs at home.


Scott Trompeter
Head coach, Trinity university

