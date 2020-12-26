Daily Swim Coach Workout #318

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm up

(300-500 loosen)

(300-400 drill)

(300-400 kick)

(200-300 pull)

(200-300 build or des)

Day 1 set

3x

4×75 :55 or 1:00 des

2×175 2:10 or 2:20 dps

Day 1 set alt

2x

100 1:10 or 1:15

2×75 kick 1:10 or 1:15

2×100 1:10 or 1:15

75 kick 1:10 or 1:15

3×100 1:10 or 1:15

75 kick 1:10 or 1:15

Day 2 set

3x

2x

3×25 :20

1×25 fast :40

2x

2×50 :40

1×50 fast 1:00



Day 2 alt set

4x

100 easy 1:15

75 mod fast 1:15

50 fast 1:15

25 easy :40

50 mod fast :40

75 fast



Day 3

2x

3×75 kick 1:10 or 1:15

75 swim easy 1:10 or 1:15

2×75 kick 1:05 or 1:10

75 swim easy 1:05 of 1:10

1×75 kick 1:00 or 1:05

75 easy swim

Day 3 alt

3x

6×25 kick :25 odds :35 evens

4×50 kick :45 odds :55 evens

2×75 kick 1:05 odd easy swim even



Day 4 (go fast on the fast, this is intended to make you very tired before the last 25 fast)

3x

75 fast 1:00

2×50 just make it :40

50 fast :50

3×25 just make it :20

25 fast :40

25 easy



Day 4 alt

2×50 all out 4:00 rest

2x broken 100 or 200 (4 times for :10) 8:00

