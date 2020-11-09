Daily Swim Coach Workout #271

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up
700 Phelps (B: 600 )
300 kick choice (B: 200)
Main – 100’s (B: 75’s)
5 x 100 1:30 50 kick/Swim , (B: Drills, 1 arm,
4 x 100 1:30 drill 25 right/left back or free (
3 x 100 1:30 drill 25 swim 25 your stroke
2 x 100 1:30 Best average your stroke) (B: same
1 x 100 1:30 choice smooth (B: same)
1 x 100 1:30 last 25 fast (B: same)
2 x 100 1:30 50 kick/swim (B: 25 kick/50 swim)
3 x 100 1:30 25 k, 50 sw, 25 k Your stroke (B: drill your stroke)
4 x 100 1:30 IM (B: 75 IM no free)
5 x 100 1:30 (odd desend 1-3, even kick) (B: Best avg 25k/50 swim)
LD 100
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
