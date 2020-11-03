Daily Swim Coach Workout #264

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm Up:
400 yoyo
6×100 @ 1:45 free 25 kick/50 drill/25 swim
Kick Work: 2x Ladder
4×75 @ 1:45 free desc 1-4/5-8 (5-8 faster than 1-4) w/board
2×150 @ 3:30 IM/free on back
1×300 @ 6:00 IM skull to breathe
Let’s Do Some Sprinting: SPRINT w/fins (>10 sec. rest)
10×50 @ :50 fly
1×50 @ 1:00 ez
10×50 @ :50 back
1×50 @ 1:00 ez
10×50 @ :50 breast w/free kick
1×50 @ 1:00 ez
10×50 @ :50 free
1×50 @ 1:00 ez
10×50 @ :50 IM
Relays
Coach Notes
yoyo- you’re on your own. I allow them to do whatever strokes or drills they want for the first part. As long as it adds up to the yardage I want. This allows them to wake up and actually focus on the rest of the practice.
Trevor Rill
Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming
