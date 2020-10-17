Daily Swim Coach Workout #248

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
300 swim every 3rd scull
4×25 snorkel/board/chute kick on 1:00
300 free fulcrum rt power/left power/swim
4×25 fly kick on back with board back/forth on 1:00
300 pds 50 free/50 back
4×25 dive build (speed to break, breathing for 100 or 200, set up stroke)
12×25 fins freestyle drills
12×25 fast on 1:00
300 fins kick/swim
8×100 rotate fast 25 starting with fly on 1:50
1×100 IM fast dive
12×25 kick
1- 8 tombstone kick underwater, 8 surface tombstone kick, sprint kick rest of 25 on :45
2 – 8 board under kick into 15 fast/10 easy on :45
3- 6 fast kicks under/10 fast sculls/vertical eggbeater to wall 1:00
4- 25 fast kick no board close to 15 seconds as possible 1:00
10×25 turns
Brian Hoffer
President of Hoffer Sports Consulting, HoFForce Elite
