Daily Swim Coach Workout #248

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

300 swim every 3rd scull

4×25 snorkel/board/chute kick on 1:00

300 free fulcrum rt power/left power/swim

4×25 fly kick on back with board back/forth on 1:00

300 pds 50 free/50 back

4×25 dive build (speed to break, breathing for 100 or 200, set up stroke)

12×25 fins freestyle drills

12×25 fast on 1:00

300 fins kick/swim

8×100 rotate fast 25 starting with fly on 1:50

1×100 IM fast dive

12×25 kick

1- 8 tombstone kick underwater, 8 surface tombstone kick, sprint kick rest of 25 on :45

2 – 8 board under kick into 15 fast/10 easy on :45

3- 6 fast kicks under/10 fast sculls/vertical eggbeater to wall 1:00

4- 25 fast kick no board close to 15 seconds as possible 1:00

10×25 turns