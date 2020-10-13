Daily Swim Coach Workout #243

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
warmup
200 free fast walls (30 sec)
200 back fast walls (30 sec)
2X 100 IM @2:30 build each 25
4X25 scull/[email protected]
4X 50 IMO drill/swim (30 sec rest)
Main Set
2 x 250 as 100 IM/50 choice/100 str 30 sec rest
3 x 100 (fly/back/br) as 25 drill/50 build/25 kick fast 30 sec rest
3 x 150 (fly/back/br) as 75 str/25 choice into open turn/50 descend 30 sec rest
4 x 75 as 25 drill/50 fast kick IMO 30 sec rest
8 x 25 IMO odd drill/even sprint 15 sec rest
Kick Set
16X25 fast free @25
cool down
4X 50 @1:15 3,5,7,9
4X50 @1:15 drill choice
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
IMO-IM order
cool down focus is breathing pattern free for 1-4, every 3,5,7,9
Robin Plank
Head Coach, Slippery Rock Swim Team
