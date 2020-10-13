Daily Swim Coach Workout #243

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

warmup

200 free fast walls (30 sec)

200 back fast walls (30 sec)

2X 100 IM @2:30 build each 25

4X25 scull/[email protected]

4X 50 IMO drill/swim (30 sec rest)

Main Set

2 x 250 as 100 IM/50 choice/100 str 30 sec rest

3 x 100 (fly/back/br) as 25 drill/50 build/25 kick fast 30 sec rest

3 x 150 (fly/back/br) as 75 str/25 choice into open turn/50 descend 30 sec rest

4 x 75 as 25 drill/50 fast kick IMO 30 sec rest

8 x 25 IMO odd drill/even sprint 15 sec rest

Kick Set

16X25 fast free @25

cool down

4X 50 @1:15 3,5,7,9

4X50 @1:15 drill choice