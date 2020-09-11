Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #212

by Dan Dingman 0

September 11th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

The Workout

Warm Up Snorkel and Fins
2x
    1 x 100 3rd Black underwater 1:30
    1 x 100 3rd Black underwater Drill 3/7 1:30
    1 x 100 3rd Black underwater Side Kick 1:30
    4 x 25 :45 Tipping Point Straight Arm – SLOW SWIMMING FEEL IT!
2 x
    1 x 100 3rd Black underwater 1st 25 Polo Stroke 1:30
    1 x 100 3rd Black underwater 1st 25 FIST 1:30
    1 x 100 3rd 12.5 sub streamline each length 1:30
    4 x 25 :45 Tipping Point Straight Arm Des 1-4

Main Kick/Swim
    4x
        25 :20 fast kick (B: 25, C: 30)
        50 :50 Swim (fly/bk) (B: 55, C:1:00)
        100 1:30 Swim IM (B:1:45, C: 2:00)
    1 min rest at the end of 4 cycles
    4x
        50 fast kick on :45
        200 (100 Back/Breast on 3:15 (drop 5 sec from interval each round) (B: 175yds, C; 150’s)
    1:30 min rest following 4 cycles
    2 min rest

Last set:
    8 x
        50 fast 1:00 (200p plus 1) IMO/RD
        25 ez :30
        25 fast :30 Free 2 breaths.
        25 ez :40
        
Breakouts Warm Down 3rd black line
4 x Warm Down
    75 on 1:10
    50 on :50
    25 on :30

Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy

