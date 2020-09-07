Daily Swim Coach Workout #208

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: North America (other)

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up

4×100 Styles (100fly, 100back, 100breast, 100freestyle)

4×100 IM Drills (100 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, 100, freestyle)

8×50 IM kick per 50

4×25 breaststroke underwater swimming

Pre Set

4×100 IM

Set

3x

400

2×200 @ start every 4′

4×100 @ start every 2′

8×50 sprint freestyle

Cool down

2×50 backstroke