Daily Swim Coach Workout #208

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: North America (other)
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Warm up
4×100 Styles (100fly, 100back, 100breast, 100freestyle)
4×100 IM Drills (100 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, 100, freestyle)
8×50 IM kick per 50
4×25 breaststroke underwater swimming
Pre Set
4×100 IM
Set
3x
400
2×200 @ start every 4′
4×100 @ start every 2′
8×50 sprint freestyle
Cool down
2×50 backstroke
Rodrigo Guerra
Swim Coach, IKS swim team
