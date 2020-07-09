Daily Swim Coach Workout #148

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
2 x Underwater Warm Up Ladder SNORKEL/FIN Minimum 3rd black line under water swimming
Round 2 BACK
Warm up
1 x 50 :40, :45
1 x 100 1:20, 1:30
1 x 150 2;00, 2:15
1 x 200 2:40, 3:00
4 x Scull/Kick
1 x 50 (12.5 streamline kick, 12.5 dog, 12.5 streamline kick, 12.5 boat) 1:15
3 x 50 kick on :50
2 x 25 fly fast swim BC 2 :45
4 x Paddle/Fins
2 x 150 2:00 50 tenn turns, Middle 50 kick focus with BC 4 , last 50 1/7
1 x 50 Back 5 power strokes each length 1:00
1 x 50 Breast w flutter 12.5 sub no pull downs, 12.5 chin up 1:00
2 x 25 no air :45
8 x Dive
25 dive/start practice
25 swim
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
After an evening dive set of 150’s at 90% or better, and speed on the previous 2 days, we came back with this practice for some technique, kick and paddle work. It flowed nicely.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
