Daily Swim Coach Workout #148

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

2 x Underwater Warm Up Ladder SNORKEL/FIN Minimum 3rd black line under water swimming

Round 2 BACK

Warm up

1 x 50 :40, :45

1 x 100 1:20, 1:30

1 x 150 2;00, 2:15

1 x 200 2:40, 3:00

4 x Scull/Kick

1 x 50 (12.5 streamline kick, 12.5 dog, 12.5 streamline kick, 12.5 boat) 1:15

3 x 50 kick on :50

2 x 25 fly fast swim BC 2 :45

4 x Paddle/Fins

2 x 150 2:00 50 tenn turns, Middle 50 kick focus with BC 4 , last 50 1/7

1 x 50 Back 5 power strokes each length 1:00

1 x 50 Breast w flutter 12.5 sub no pull downs, 12.5 chin up 1:00

2 x 25 no air :45

8 x Dive

25 dive/start practice

25 swim