Daily Swim Coach Workout #126

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Morning spin use: https://youtu.be/d4EuOnDiilo
10:00 dynamic warm-up on deck
Warm-up
1 x 400 on 6:00
2 x 50 kick choice on 1:00
8 x 25 on :30 1-4, BRK3 cycles, 5-8 BU to finish
2:00 prep for next set, add fins
Tempo/Power set
#SPR
12 x 25 on :40 ODDS: Dead-stop 8DKUW+BRK3, EVEN: UWDK to mid, then build to race finish
#XShort-SPR
12 x 25 on :40 ODDS: Dead-stop 6DKUW+BRK3, EVEN: DBPO 4 cycles fast with closed fist
2:00 rest, fins off, sort lanes and review
VO2Max set
#SPR
4 x 50 on :45 strong
4 x 50 on :55 descend :28-:27-:26-:25 [Jules 31-30-29-28]
3 x 50 on 1:00 hold :25 [:28 women
3 x 50 on 1:10 hold :25 [:28 women
4 x 50 on 1:20 hold :24 [:27 women
4 x 50 on 1:30 hold :23 [:27 women
4 x 50 on 1:40 hold :22 [:26 women
#XShort-SPR
18 x 25 on :35 [hold 5 at 100P, 1 EZ]
Rest 1:32
1 x 50 on 1:10 hold BES [back end 100 speed]
4 x 50 on 1:20 hold BES
4 x 50 on 1:30 hold BES
4 x 50 on 1:40 hold max effort
Drills [DPS and body line]
Rest 2:00 add gloves
2x
1 x 25 on :35 L-arm
1 x 25 on :35 R-arm
1 x 50 on 1:00 extreme catch-up
1 x 50 on :55 SAOK
1 x 50 on :50 strong
1:00 gloves off
5 x 25 on :40 max effort to 20 yds
1 x 25 on 1:30 2-arm backstroke, plus gloves back on
2:00 prep for next set, X-SPR add sox
Kick AEC
#SPR
8 x 25 on :25 flutter kick with board JMT
Rest :30
4 x 50 on :52 flutter kick with board JMT
Rest 1:00 add snorkel or do no breath, no board
6 x 25 on :50 streamline flutter kick AFAP to 13, swim ez
Rest 1:00 keep snorkels
4 x 25 on :45 SAOK with slow arms and super-fast kick to 15, swim ez
#XShort-SPR [back and fly swimmers]
8 x 25 on :50 UWDK with sox
Rest 0:45 add fins
6 x 25 on :40 UWDK with fins and sox
Rest 0:45 take off fins and sox
4 x 25 on 1:20 UWDK for time with coach
Rest 2:00 to get to dive well
Dive starts in well with horn
1 x 200 on 10:00 dive
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
UWDK = Underwater dolphin kick
DBPO = Dry back push off
Dead stop = from an underwater floating position, no push
BRK = breakout, stroke cycles listed
BU = Build up speed to race
Matt Williams
Assistant Coach/Sprint Group Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Northern Michigan University
