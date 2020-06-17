Daily Swim Coach Workout #126

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Morning spin use: https://youtu.be/d4EuOnDiilo

10:00 dynamic warm-up on deck

Warm-up

1 x 400 on 6:00

2 x 50 kick choice on 1:00

8 x 25 on :30 1-4, BRK3 cycles, 5-8 BU to finish

2:00 prep for next set, add fins

Tempo/Power set

#SPR

12 x 25 on :40 ODDS: Dead-stop 8DKUW+BRK3, EVEN: UWDK to mid, then build to race finish

#XShort-SPR

12 x 25 on :40 ODDS: Dead-stop 6DKUW+BRK3, EVEN: DBPO 4 cycles fast with closed fist



2:00 rest, fins off, sort lanes and review

VO2Max set

#SPR

4 x 50 on :45 strong

4 x 50 on :55 descend :28-:27-:26-:25 [Jules 31-30-29-28]

3 x 50 on 1:00 hold :25 [:28 women

3 x 50 on 1:10 hold :25 [:28 women

4 x 50 on 1:20 hold :24 [:27 women

4 x 50 on 1:30 hold :23 [:27 women

4 x 50 on 1:40 hold :22 [:26 women

#XShort-SPR

18 x 25 on :35 [hold 5 at 100P, 1 EZ]

Rest 1:32

1 x 50 on 1:10 hold BES [back end 100 speed]

4 x 50 on 1:20 hold BES

4 x 50 on 1:30 hold BES

4 x 50 on 1:40 hold max effort



Drills [DPS and body line]

Rest 2:00 add gloves

2x

1 x 25 on :35 L-arm

1 x 25 on :35 R-arm

1 x 50 on 1:00 extreme catch-up

1 x 50 on :55 SAOK

1 x 50 on :50 strong

1:00 gloves off

5 x 25 on :40 max effort to 20 yds

1 x 25 on 1:30 2-arm backstroke, plus gloves back on



2:00 prep for next set, X-SPR add sox

Kick AEC

#SPR

8 x 25 on :25 flutter kick with board JMT

Rest :30

4 x 50 on :52 flutter kick with board JMT

Rest 1:00 add snorkel or do no breath, no board

6 x 25 on :50 streamline flutter kick AFAP to 13, swim ez

Rest 1:00 keep snorkels

4 x 25 on :45 SAOK with slow arms and super-fast kick to 15, swim ez



#XShort-SPR [back and fly swimmers]

8 x 25 on :50 UWDK with sox

Rest 0:45 add fins

6 x 25 on :40 UWDK with fins and sox

Rest 0:45 take off fins and sox

4 x 25 on 1:20 UWDK for time with coach



Rest 2:00 to get to dive well



Dive starts in well with horn

1 x 200 on 10:00 dive