Cullen Jones Nails New Lifetime Best 100 Fly At Triangle Classic Meet

2017 TAC TITANS TYR TRIANGLE CLASSIC MEET

June 16-18

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, NC, USA

LCM

Psych Sheets

Results

American sprinter Cullen Jones is typically known for his all-star freestyle, the stroke that earned him an Olympic silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Games. However, now at 33 years of age, Jones is possibly branching out a bit, trying his hand at butterfly at a recent meet near his Wolfpack Elite training base.

While competing at this year’s TYR Triangle Classic Meet in Cary, North Carolina, Jones wielded a new personal best time in the men’s 100m butterfly, touching in a mark of 53.20 in the morning prelims. That crushed his previous career-best of 54.77 clocked way back at the 2012 Charlotte UltraSwim and also registers as a new pool record. His most recent 100m butterfly outing was at 2015 Arena Pro Swim in Charlotte, where his performance rendered a mark of 54.93.

Although his time doesn’t check-in higher than 77th on the FINA world rankings, the fact that the seasoned veteran was able to score a major time drop just days away from the U.S. World Trials shows possible promising speed for his 50m freestyle.

The 2017 ACC Most Valuable Female Swimmer, Alexia Zevnik, was also out in full force at the meet, representing Wolfpack Elite as she churned out 3 new pool records. The versatile Canadian clocked a speedy 54.98 to win the women’s 100m freestyle, notching a sub-55 second performance for just the 2nd time in her career. She also took wins in the 100m backstroke, earning a time of 1:00.24, a new personal best. A mark of 1:02.95 characterized her 100m butterfly swim, another personal best for the Quebec native.

Additional notable times: