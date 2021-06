CSCAA Announces NCAA Division III, NAIA & NJCAA 2020-21 All-Americans

The 2020-21 All-America teams for NCAA Division III, NAIA and NJCAA were announced by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches of America (CSCAA) on Monday, with D3 and NAIA using a revised selection criteria due to the cancellation of their respective national championship meets.

“Swimming selections were made on the basis of verified performances in bona-fide competition submitted by their respective coaches,” the CSCAA said in its press release. “Division III diving selections were conducted via a video evaluation of performances from the 2020-21 academic year.”

The NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships were officially cancelled in early February, with the D3 Administrative Committee pointing to a lack of participation in winter season sports by D3 membership as the key factor in their decision. The NAIA Championship meet was called off on the same day, with the host facility unable to fulfill its obligations due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 2021 NJCAA Swimming & Diving Championships moved forward, almost two months later than usual, from April 28-May 2.

DIVISION III SELECTIONS

In Division III, Denison University led all schools with 42 swimmers and divers earning an All-America selection. Maddie Hopkins and Liam Picozzi led all swimmers by being named an All-American in seven events apiece.

Albion College

Gettings, Sage – (100 Fly)

Huttenlocher, Jake – (100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 Med Relay)

Huttenlocher, Justin – (1 Meter Diving (2nd))

Nelson, Cole – (200 Med Relay)

Swingewood, Sam – (200 Fly)

Tharp, Declan – (100 Fly, 200 Med Relay, 100 Breast (2nd Team))

Wonner, Evan – (200 Med Relay)

Berry College

White, Dylan – (100 Back)

Birmingham Southern College

Bolding, Chase – (100 Fly (2nd Team))

Henderson, Hayden – (200 Breast (2nd Team))

Brandeis University

Dienstag, Sam – (500 Free (2nd Team))

California Lutheran University

Nybo, Andreas – (200 Fly, 100 Fly (2nd Team))

Rodarte, Luke – (100 Breast, 200 Breast)

Calvin College

Camy, Julien – (100 Fly, 200 Fly)

Chao, Hannah – (100 Back, 200 Back, 200 IM)

Heeres, Jacob – (100 Free, 50 Free)

Holstege, Noah – (50 Free, 100 Back, 100 Free)

Iturbe, Julian – (100 Free, 200 Free, 200 IM)

Magnussen, Hannabeth – (1 Meter Diving, 3 Meter Diving)

Norman, Sam – (50 Free (2nd Team))

Carthage College

Mages, Mitchell – (200 Free Relay)

Moskus, Adam – (200 Free Relay)

Nevins, Nick – (200 Free Relay)

Steinke, Mitchell – (200 Free Relay)

Coe College

Norris, Megan – (1 Meter Diving, 3 Meter Diving (2nd))

Denison University

Arpasi, Michael – (200 Free Relay, 50 Free (2nd Team), 100 Fly (2nd Team))

Barnas, Nikki – (1650 Free, 800 Free Relay)

Berdelman, Emma – (200 IM)

Bevill, Ethan – (200 IM, 200 Fly (2nd Team))

Burns, Ali – (200 IM, 800 Free Relay)

Cheshire, Annalise – (100 Back, 200 Free Relay, 200 Med Relay)

Chiappe, Mia – (100 Free, 50 Free, 400 Free Relay)

Chimes, Eric – (200 Back, 800 Free Relay, 200 IM, 100 Fly (2nd Team))

Crane, Christina – (200 IM, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 Med Relay)

Culibrk, Tara – (500 Free, 100 Free, 400 Med Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Free)

Czepukaitis, Nicholas – (400 Free Relay)

Edwards, Jacob – (500 Free, 200 Back)

Fisher, Chase – (200 Free Relay, 50 Free (2nd Team))

Foreback, Ryan – (500 Free)

Gately, Lucas – (400 IM)

Hopkins, Maddie – (50 Free, 100 Fly, 400 Med Relay, 200 Med Relay, 400 Free Relay, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay)

Horton, Drake – (500 Free, 200 Free, 800 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay)

Houskeeper, Noah – (200 IM, 100 Breast, 200 Fly)

Ike, Trey – (50 Free, 100 Free, 400 Med Relay, 200 Med Relay, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay)

Kacmarek, Grace – (400 IM)

Kernaghan, Lily – (50 Free, 100 Back, 400 Med Relay, 200 Free Relay)

Kurlich, Richie – (200 IM, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 400 Med Relay, 200 Med Relay)

Landis, Luke – (500 Free, 1650 Free)

Lantry, Olivia – (100 Breast, 200 Breast, 400 Med Relay)

Lenz, Sydney – (200 Back)

Lorson, Oakley – (200 Fly (2nd Team))

Madden, Patrick – (500 Free, 100 Back, 200 Back, 800 Free Relay)

Martin, Rebecca – (400 IM, 800 Free Relay)

Myaard, Sam – (500 Free, 1650 Free, 200 Free, 800 Free Relay)

Newman, Lainey – (800 Free Relay)

Picozzi, Liam – (50 Free, 100 Back, 200 Back, 200 Free Relay, 400 Med Relay, 200 Med Relay, 400 Free Relay)

Quel, Yana – (400 IM)

Sargent, Savannah – (400 IM)

Seftenberg, Maggie – (1 Meter Diving (2nd), 3 Meter Diving)

Simmons, Liam – (1 Meter Diving, 3 Meter Diving)

Smith, Ethan – (200 IM, 200 Fly, 400 Med Relay, 200 Med Relay, 100 Fly)

Stauffer, John – (200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Fly)

Stewart, May Katherine – (200 Back)

Strauss, Mattie – (1 Meter Diving)

Wickman, Logan – (200 Med Relay)

Witkowski, Tara – (500 Free, 1650 Free)

Wright, Esme – (500 Free, 200 Breast, 400 IM, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay)

Franklin & Marshall College

Cline, Brendan – (50 Free (2nd Team))

Graminski, Tom – (200 Breast (2nd Team))

Sang, Alex – (50 Free (2nd Team))

Schiavone, Chris – (100 Free, 50 Free (2nd Team))

Stoll, Willem – (1650 Free, 500 Free (2nd Team))

Franklin College

Hall, Charles – (400 IM (2nd Team), 200 Fly (2nd Team))

Hartzell, August – (200 Breast)

Sentel, Brynna – (500 Free, 200 Free)

Gettysburg College

Collins, Aedan – (200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay)

Edelson, Jack – (200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay)

Nonemaker, Sam – (400 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay)

Yancey, Oliver – (400 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 50 Free)

Gustavus Adolphus College

Allison, Matt – (400 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay)

Auran, Haley – (100 Breast, 200 Breast)

Becker, Andrew – (50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay)

Bjorklund, Amelia – (200 Free Relay)

Hofstede, Ellen – (50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay)

Larson, Nolan – (200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Fly (2nd Team), 200 IM (2nd Team))

Peterson, Lucy – (200 Free Relay)

Richardson, Peyton – (400 IM (2nd Team))

Ripken, Kieran – (200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay)

Yartz, Abby – (200 Free Relay)

Hope College

Catton, Ben – (100 Fly, 100 Back, 200 Med Relay)

East, Conor – (200 Fly, 200 Med Relay)

Muller, Jack – (200 Med Relay)

Peterson, Jake – (200 Fly (2nd Team), 400 IM (2nd Team))

Schaefer, Emma – (200 Breast, 200 IM, 100 Breast)

Smith, Bailey – (200 Free, 500 Free, 1650 Free)

Tessin, Madeline – (50 Free)

Tiongson, Ewan – (1 Meter Diving)

Wilcox, Kamaron – (3 Meter Diving)

Uyl, Jackson – (200 Med Relay)

Illinois Wesleyan University

Feddersen, Lauren – (200 Breast)

Gilbert, Ellen – (100 Fly, 200 Fly)

Ithaca College

Godfrey, Ethan – (1 Meter Diving, 3 Meter Diving (2nd))

Lange, Rachel – (1 Meter Diving (2nd), 3 Meter Diving)

Lowell, Ava – (1 Meter Diving, 3 Meter Diving)

Marraccino, Abby – (3 Meter Diving)

Moczynski, Justin – (1 Meter Diving, 3 Meter Diving (2nd))

Pawcio, Jocelyn – (1 Meter Diving (2nd))

Pawcio, Karalyn – (3 Meter Diving)

Wallock, Eliana – (1 Meter Diving (2nd))

John Carroll University

Campbell, Forrest – (50 Free, 100 Back, 100 Fly, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Med Relay, 200 Med Relay)

Heller, Michael – (400 Med Relay, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay)

Ledrick, Gwyneth – (200 IM, 100 Breast, 200 Breast)

Lenz, Adam – (200 Med Relay, 200 Free Relay)

McDonnell, Liam – (100 Back, 100 Fly, 400 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 400 Med Relay, 200 Med Relay, 50 Free (2nd Team))

Mudry, Nicholas – (400 IM)

Simoes, Jonathan – (400 IM, 200 Back)

Sriubas, Erik – (1650 Free (2nd Team))

Venos, Jonah – (100 Breast, 400 Med Relay, 200 Med Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Breast (2nd Team))

Johns Hopkins University

Alicea-Jorgensen, Kristen – (50 Free)

Chen, Max – (100 Breast, 400 Med Relay, 200 Med Relay, 200 Free Relay, 200 Breast (2nd Team))

Corbitt, Noah – (800 Free Relay)

Davenport, Nat – (400 Med Relay, 200 Med Relay, 200 Free Relay)

Fan, Anni – (100 Fly)

Heymann, Jay – (800 Free Relay)

Huges, Collin – (800 Free Relay)

Hughes, Collin – (100 Free, 200 Free)

Lin, Tristan – (100 Breast (2nd Team))

McGough, Matt – (400 IM)

Overbey, Kate – (200 Breast (2nd Team))

Roche, Cameron – (200 Back)

Roddy, Kellen – (1650 Free)

Ryan, Spencer – (200 Free Relay)

Stride, Brandon – (200 Breast)

Vitek, Jeff – (100 Fly, 200 Fly, 200 Free Relay, 400 Med Relay, 200 Med Relay)

Wachenfeld, Dylan – (200 Back, 400 Med Relay, 200 Med Relay, 400 IM (2nd Team), 200 IM (2nd Team))

Wu, Kyle – (100 Breast, 200 Breast, 800 Free Relay)

Kalamazoo College

Ankley, Samuel – (1 Meter Diving, 3 Meter Diving)

Mount Union

Scheib, Brett – (1650 Free)

Nazareth College

Robey, Taylor – (50 Free, 100 Free)

Norwood, Allie – (1 Meter Diving, 3 Meter Diving)

Taylor, Sidney – (1 Meter Diving (2nd), 3 Meter Diving)

Tripp, Elizabeth – (1 Meter Diving, 3 Meter Diving)

Woltz, Taylor – (1 Meter Diving (2nd), 3 Meter Diving (2nd))

Ohio Northern University

Adams, Jeremy – (100 Breast (2nd Team))

Olivet College

Mann, Jennifer – (200 Breast (2nd Team))

Pacific Lutheran University

Ordaz, Jessica – (100 Fly, 200 IM)

Puget Sound

Cole, Matthew – (50 Free)

Rhodes

Ziolkowski, Evan – (200 Free)

Roanoke College

Kinkema, Connor – (200 Breast, 100 Breast (2nd Team))

Rauch, Joshua – (1650 Free)

Rochester

Corredor Alverez, Jose – (1650 Free)

Hopson, Adam – (1 Meter Diving (2nd))

Lever, Sophie – (1 Meter Diving (2nd))

Robinson, David – (1 Meter Diving (2nd), 3 Meter Diving (2nd))

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Brown, Jared – (200 Free Relay)

Kipp, Dutch – (200 Free Relay)

Nikolic, Ryan – (200 Free Relay)

Sellers, Evan – (1650 Free (2nd Team))

Sommer, Tyler – (200 Free Relay)

Saint Benedict

Quill, Emi – (1 Meter Diving)

Saint Catherine University

Menso, Maggie – (500 Free, 1650 Free)

Wentzel, Jordan – (100 Back, 200 IM, 400 IM)

Saint Johns (MN)

Grabinski, Jack – (1 Meter Diving (2nd), 3 Meter Diving)

Reed, Connor – (1 Meter Diving (2nd))

University of the South (Sewanee)

Simmons, Paisley – (3 Meter Diving (2nd))

The College of New Jersey

Thompson, Andrew – (100 Fly (2nd Team))

Transylvania University

Redford, Mackie – (1 Meter Diving, 3 Meter Diving (2nd))

Trinity University (TX)

Liva, Anthony – (3 Meter Diving (2nd))

Partalas, Karina – (1 Meter Diving (2nd), 3 Meter Diving (2nd))

Partalas, Konstatine – (1 Meter Diving (2nd), 3 Meter Diving (2nd))

UW-Eau Claire

Bylander, Michael – (100 Back, 200 Breast, 200 IM)

Kabe, Quincy – (1 Meter Diving (2nd), 3 Meter Diving)

Kocher, Martin – (1 Meter Diving, 3 Meter Diving)

Olson, Ian – (200 Breast (2nd Team))

Wilson, Jessica – (200 Back)

UW-La Crosse

Baryenbruch, Adam – (100 Breast, 200 Breast (2nd Team))

Wabash College

Baker, Connor – (1650 Free (2nd Team))

Dziadek, Jan – (100 Fly, 200 Med Relay)

McCarty, Caleb – (200 Med Relay)

Rhodes, Chaz – (200 Med Relay)

Slaughter, Wesley – (200 Med Relay)

Washington University in St. Louis

Bick, Austin – (200 Med Relay)

Dale, Barclay – (200 Med Relay)

Hao, Kevin – (200 Breast, 200 Med Relay, 100 Breast (2nd Team))

Katz, Nathan – (200 Fly)

Kelber, Mason – (200 Free, 500 Free)

McCormick, Alex – (200 Back)

Shields, Nolan – (400 IM)

Wakiyama, Grace – (200 Breast (2nd Team))

Wilson, Abigail – (100 Back)

Wolford, Kyle – (200 Med Relay)

Washington & Jefferson College

Weyrich, Taylor – (1 Meter Diving (2nd))

Westminster College (PA)

Holton, Patrick – (1 Meter Diving, 3 Meter Diving (2nd))

Wheaton College (IL)

Fitzgerald, Anthony – (100 Breast (2nd Team), 200 Breast (2nd Team))

Wheaton College (MA)

DaCorte, Lydia – (200 Free)

Eller, Madeline – (100 Breast)

Whitman College

Filion, Tanner – (100 Back)

Whitworth University

Grady, Ryan – (100 Breast (2nd Team), 200 IM (2nd Team), 200 Breast (2nd Team))

Siegler, Jamie – (100 Breast, 200 Breast (2nd Team))

NAIA Selections

Keiser University topped the NAIA with 33 swimmers selected, with Emma Sofie Augustsson and Jared Ingram both being named in eight events.

Asbury

Clark, Hope (200 Free, 400 Free Relay (2nd), 800 Free Relay (2nd), 200 Free Relay (2nd))

Davis, Jenna (400 Free Relay (2nd))

Hebenstreit, Haden (1650 Free)

Hubbuch, Kayla (200 Med Relay (2nd), 200 Free Relay (2nd))

Johnson, Thomas (200 Fly)

Passman, Ronan (200 Breast)

Poll, Emily (400 Free Relay (2nd), 200 Med Relay (2nd), 800 Free Relay (2nd), 200 Free Relay (2nd))

Poll, Maria (800 Free Relay (2nd), 200 Med Relay (2nd))

Schulte, Amber (500 Free, 1650 Free, 50 Free, 200 Free Relay (2nd), 400 Free Relay (2nd), 800 Free Relay (2nd))

Springer, Hannah (200 Med Relay (2nd))

Wu, I-Hung (100 Fly, 200 Fly)

Bethel (IN)

Berrong, Caleb (100 Breast, 200 Breast)

Erling, Ean (1650 Free)

Kunkler, Vivienne (100 Breast, 200 Breast)

Ronda Bou, Paula (200 Fly, 400 IM)

Brenau

Blackmon, Bayley (50 Free, 100 Fly, 100 Free)

Campbellsville

Escobar, Sebastian (1650 Free, 500 Free)

Cumberlands

Basto, Maria (400 Med Relay, 800 Free Relay, 100 Back, 200 Back)

Burgoon, Houston (200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay)

Cecioni, Nicolas (400 Med Relay, 100 Back, 200 Back)

de Rooi, Mendy (100 Fly, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 400 Med Relay, 200 Med Relay, 500 Free)

Esteves, Enzo (400 Free Relay, 400 Med Relay, 200 Free Relay, 50 Free, 100 Free)

Hawkins, Evan (800 Free Relay, 400 IM)

Heck da Silva, Julio (400 Free Relay, 50 Free, 100 Free)

Herion, Martin (800 Free Relay, 400 Med Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 100 Fly, 200 Fly, 200 IM)

Hnidenko, Yuliia (200 Breast, 100 Breast)

Kala, Mikolaj (400 Med Relay, 100 Breast, 200 Breast)

Klimczak, Cameron (400 Med Relay, 200 Med Relay, 200 IM, 200 Breast)

Loftus, Rebecca (200 Free Relay, 50 Free)

McDonald, John (800 Free Relay, 1650 Free, 500 Free)

Overly, Sara (200 Fly)

Poley, Libby (200 Back)

Ruiz Ramis, Daniel (400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 200 Free, 100 Free)

Senn, Alan (1650 Free, 500 Free, 400 IM)

Shatalova, Anastasiia (200 Med Relay, 400 Free Relay, 100 Free, 100 Back, 50 Free)

Souza, Nathan (200 Free Relay)

te Velthuis, Hanne (50 Free, 400 Med Relay, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 200 Med Relay, 200 Free, 100 Free)

Thomas, Leah (800 Free Relay, 200 Free)

Wolfram, Charles (200 Fly)

Indiana Wesleyan

Cummins, Olivia (200 Med Relay, 200 Back, 100 Back, 400 Med Relay (2nd))

Eicher, Whitley (200 Med Relay, 400 Med Relay (2nd))

Holmgren, Linnea (200 IM, 400 IM, 1650 Free)

Hunt, Hallie (200 Med Relay, 100 Fly, 400 Med Relay (2nd))

Johnson, Kiah (200 Med Relay, 400 Med Relay (2nd))

Malin, Taylor (200 IM, 400 IM)

Samuel, Erica (1650 Free, 400 IM)

Keiser

Adamidis, Nikolaos (100 Back, 100 Free, 50 Free)

Alvsaker, Mari (200 Free, 1650 Free, 500 Free)

Augustsson, Emma Sofie (50 Free, 100 Back, 100 Free, 800 Free Relay, 200 Med Relay, 400 Med Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay)

Braathen, Karina (800 Free Relay, 200 Free, 500 Free, 100 Free)

Canessa, Franco (200 Free)

Dixon, Bonnie (200 Back, 100 Back, 500 Free)

Freibach, Ori (400 Free Relay, 200 Med Relay, 400 Med Relay, 200 Free Relay, 100 Breast, 200 IM, 200 Breast)

Garzon, Noelia (200 Fly, 100 Fly, 400 IM)

Giourtzidou, Alexandra (400 IM, 200 IM)

Green, Garrett (100 Back, 200 Back)

Harriott, Kaleb (400 IM, 1650 Free)

Herbst, Anna (200 Med Relay, 400 Med Relay, 200 Free Relay, 400 IM, 200 Back, 100 Fly)

Hudson, Camryn (800 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Fly, 200 IM, 100 Fly)

Ingram, Jared (200 Med Relay, 200 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 400 Med Relay, 400 Free Relay, 100 Back, 100 Free, 50 Free)

Jorgensen, Lasse (100 Free)

Kennon, Elianna (200 Free Relay, 200 Med Relay, 400 Med Relay, 400 Free Relay, 50 Free, 100 Free)

Lazzerini, Matias (200 Free Relay)

Myklebusthaug, Theodor (200 Breast, 100 Breast)

Nyblom, Niklas (200 Med Relay, 100 Fly, 200 IM, 100 Breast)

Ojeda, Eduardo (100 Breast, 400 IM, 200 Breast)

Perosanz, Guillermo (200 Med Relay, 800 Free Relay, 400 Med Relay, 100 Fly, 200 Fly, 200 Free)

Poley, Gunnar (50 Free)

Ranea, Marti (200 Back, 200 IM, 200 Free, 800 Free Relay, 400 Med Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Breast)

Robinson, Lily (200 Breast, 100 Breast, 200 IM)

Roch, Pol (400 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 200 Free, 400 IM, 500 Free)

Rodriguez, Barbara (200 Fly)

Sardi, Levente (100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM)

Smith, Joshua (100 Back, 200 Back, 200 IM)

Sofouli, Stefania (800 Free Relay, 200 Free, 1650 Free, 500 Free)

Stromberg, Amanda (100 Fly, 200 Fly)

Syrrist, Haakon (500 Free, 1650 Free, 400 IM)

Vekony, Csaba (200 Fly)

Zaplatar, Emerson (200 Med Relay, 200 Free Relay, 400 Med Relay, 400 Free Relay, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 50 Free)

Lindsey Wilson

Broersma, Maaike (100 Back, 200 Back, 400 Free Relay, 200 Med Relay (2nd), 400 Med Relay (2nd), 800 Free Relay (2nd), 200 Free Relay (2nd))

Buffel, Tyler (400 Med Relay (2nd))

de Goede, James (200 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 100 Back, 100 Free, 200 IM, 400 Free Relay)

Hickman, Hunter Chase (200 Free Relay, 200 Med Relay, 800 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 100 Fly, 400 Med Relay (2nd))

Kincaid, Reece (800 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 400 IM)

King, Tyler (200 Free Relay, 200 Med Relay, 800 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Free, 100 Free, 50 Free, 400 Med Relay (2nd))

Koekemoer, Annissa (400 Free Relay, 200 Med Relay (2nd), 800 Free Relay (2nd), 200 Free Relay (2nd))

Rice, Bryce (200 Med Relay, 200 Free Relay)

Rutherford, Allie (200 Fly, 200 Med Relay (2nd), 400 Med Relay (2nd))

Schoeman, Savannah (400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay (2nd), 400 Med Relay (2nd))

Taylor, Carlene (400 Free Relay, 100 Free, 400 Med Relay (2nd), 200 Med Relay (2nd), 800 Free Relay (2nd), 200 Free Relay (2nd))

Thilwind, William (200 Med Relay, 100 Back, 200 Back, 400 Med Relay (2nd))

Villa, Juliana (200 Free Relay (2nd))

Milligan

Bartlett, Taylor (400 Free Relay (2nd))

Blazo, Maggie (800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 400 Med Relay, 200 Back, 400 Free Relay (2nd))

Cates, Tyler (200 Back, 100 Back, 400 Med Relay, 200 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay)

Dulin, Aubin (200 Free Relay, 200 Med Relay, 400 Med Relay, 800 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay (2nd))

Garzonio, Logan (200 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 200 Med Relay, 400 Med Relay, 400 Free Relay (2nd))

Gilbert, Stephen (200 Back, 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Med Relay, 400 Med Relay, 200 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay (2nd))

Hawkins, Ben (800 Free Relay, 200 Med Relay, 400 Med Relay, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay (2nd))

MacPherson, Gabby (800 Free Relay, 200 Fly, 200 Free Relay, 400 Med Relay, 100 Fly, 500 Free, 400 Free Relay (2nd))

Scheffer, Rachel (200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay (2nd))

Wheatley, Hannah (800 Free Relay)

Williams, Kaylee (400 Med Relay, 100 Breast, 200 Breast)

Morningside

Albers, J R (200 Free Relay (2nd), 400 Free Relay (2nd))

CAMP, JAMES (100 Fly, 50 Free)

Ciriaco, Joe (200 Free Relay (2nd), 400 Free Relay (2nd))

Dunbar, Moses (200 Free Relay (2nd))

Pinnow, Willy (200 Free, 500 Free, 400 Free Relay (2nd))

Thomson, Caleb (200 Free Relay (2nd), 400 Free Relay (2nd))

Olivet Nazarene

Beall, Mason (1650 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free)

Deubel, Kayla (200 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay, 200 Free)

DeZur, Payton (200 Breast, 100 Breast)

Enders, Jordan (400 Free Relay, 400 Med Relay, 200 Med Relay, 200 Free Relay, 50 Free)

Evreinoff, Alejandro (200 Med Relay, 400 Med Relay)

Firganek, Erik (200 Med Relay, 400 Med Relay)

Harrison, Connor (200 Fly, 200 Med Relay, 400 Med Relay, 200 IM, 100 Fly)

Islas, Karla (1650 Free, 400 IM, 800 Free Relay, 200 Free)

Klenner, Nicholas (200 Med Relay, 400 Med Relay, 200 Back, 100 Back)

Lingle, Maylee (400 Med Relay, 200 Med Relay)

Logan, Carley (800 Free Relay, 500 Free, 1650 Free)

Mass, Camila (400 Med Relay)

Mikrut, Christian (100 Fly, 200 Fly)

Norman, Emma (400 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay)

Paul, Jennifer (800 Free Relay)

Reyes, Helina (200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Med Relay)

Salinas, Alejandro (100 Breast)

Schroeder, Megan (100 Breast, 200 Breast, 400 Med Relay, 200 Med Relay, 200 IM)

Vega, Julie (100 Breast)

Del Rio Foces, Victor (400 Free Relay)

Saint Ambrose

Gaylor, Caleb (400 Free Relay)

Hassim, Rais (400 Free Relay)

Madison, Taylor (1-Meter Diving, 3-Meter Diving)

Warrick, Ryan (400 Free Relay)

Saint Mary

Sanford, Grace (100 Back)

Saint Mary

Schaefer, Justin (200 Back)

Westmont

Bienias, Morgan (1650 Free)

NJCAA Selections

Indian River State College had 35 swimmers earn All-America status in the NJCAA, following their sweep of the men’s and women’s team titles.

Erie CC

Aber, Annemarie (1000 Free, 800 Free Relay)

Christopherson, Kelsey (800 Free Relay)

Richardson, Libby (400 IM, 800 Free Relay)

Rickard, Anna (1000 Free, 800 Free Relay)

Genesee CC

Hearn, Ashley (1000 Free)

Pantano, Michaela (200 Fly)

Indian River

Alderman, Sarah (100 Breast, 100 IM, 200 Breast, 50 Breast)

Amon, Ashlynn (1650 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free)

Bencie, Gwendolyn (100 Back, 200 Back, 50 Free)

Dailey, Taryn (100 Fly, 100 Free, 200 Fly, 200 Free Relay, 200 IM, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay)

Duarte, Isabela Cabrera (1650 Free, 200 Fly, 400 IM)

Gates, Ella (100 Back, 100 Fly)

Green, Kailea (50 Free)

Green, Kynda (100 Free, 200 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 500 Free, 800 Free Relay)

Lewis, Lillan (50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free, 400 Free Relay, 500 Free, 800 Free Relay)

Maroutsou, Erifylli (100 Fly, 200 Fly)

Ortiz, Victoria (1650 Free, 200 Free, 400 Free Relay, 500 Free, 800 Free Relay)

Redding, Lily (100 Back, 200 Back, 50 Free)

Royden-Turner, Catherine (100 Back, 100 IM, 200 Back, 200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay)

Rydbeck Norden, Esther (1650 Free, 400 IM, 500 Free, 800 Free Relay)

Sterchele, Ashley (100 Fly, 100 Free, 200 Fly)

van Vuure, Samantha (200 Back, 400 IM, 500 Free)

Weatherspoon, Sydney (100 Free, 100 IM, 200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 50 Breast, 50 Free)

Woelk, Rylee (100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM, 200 Medley Relay, 400 IM, 400 Medley Relay)

Altmann, Luke (100 Free, 200 Free, 200 Free Relay, 50 Free)

Brandon, Caleb (100 Breast, 100 Free, 200 Free, 50 Breast, 800 Free Relay)

Cabrera, Marco (100 Back, 100 IM, 200 Back)

Conde, Chance (1650 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free, 800 Free Relay)

Deans, Michael (100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 50 Breast)

Fauteux, Nicholas (100 Back, 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 50 Free)

Hacker, Dylan (100 Breast, 200 Breast, 400 IM, 50 Breast)

Hammond, Brennan (100 Fly, 200 Fly, 200 IM, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Free Relay)

Henry, Liam (100 Fly, 100 Free, 200 Fly)

Jones, Connor (200 Back, 400 IM, 500 Free)

Lindblom, Lucas (100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM, 400 IM)

Miller, Max (1650 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free)

Moncada, Jhon (100 Back, 200 Back, 200 IM, 400 Medley Relay)

Ospina, Samuel (1650 Free, 200 Fly)

Rivera, Aramis (100 IM, 200 Breast, 200 IM, 400 IM)

Walker, Dean (100 Fly, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 50 Free)

Zeiger, John (100 Free, 200 Fly, 200 Free, 200 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay)

Iowa Central

Knight, Saige (200 Fly, 200 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay)

Lawrence, Penelope (1000 Free, 1650 Free, 800 Free Relay)

Mast, Alexi (800 Free Relay)

Mouton, Magali (100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 Free Relay, 200 IM, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 50 Breast)

Murphy, Shannon (100 Breast, 100 Fly, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 50 Breast)

Ridnour, Anna (100 Breast, 200 Breast)

Small, Emily (100 Back, 200 Back, 200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 50 Free)

Snawerdt, Haley (1650 Free, 200 Free, 800 Free Relay)

Wright, Lily (100 Fly, 100 IM, 200 Breast, 200 Free Relay, 200 IM, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay)

Baumunk, Bryan (1000 Free)

Childers, Logan (1000 Free)

Ehrenhard, Spencer (100 IM)

Ferguson, Brady (1000 Free, 500 Free, 800 Free Relay)

Giles, Andres (100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 Medley Relay, 50 Breast)

Hammel, Dalton (200 Medley Relay)

Ijspeert, Gerard (1000 Free, 1650 Free, 400 IM, 400 Medley Relay, 500 Free, 800 Free Relay)

Iverson, Andrew (1650 Free, 500 Free)

Jones, Dylan (100 Breast, 200 Back, 200 Free Relay, 50 Breast)

Liceaga, Ramiro (50 Breast)

McKenzie, Kyle (100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 Free Relay, 200 IM, 400 IM, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Free Relay)

Santiago, Javier (200 Fly, 200 Medley Relay)

Stein, Tjeerd (100 Back, 200 Back, 200 Free)

Turner, Johnathon (100 Fly, 100 IM, 200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 50 Free)

Van Stein, Tjeerd (200 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 50 Free, 800 Free Relay)

Southwestern Oregon

Brenner, Louise (100 Back, 200 Back, 200 Medley Relay)

Feurtado, Jacqueline (100 Fly, 100 Free, 100 IM, 200 IM, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Free Relay)

Foster, Bethany (1000 Free, 1650 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 800 Free Relay)

Ketchum, Libbey (1650 Free)

Lucio Calzada, XiMalea (200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay)

Mandal, Meredith (200 Breast, 200 Fly, 200 Medley Relay, 400 IM, 400 Medley Relay, 50 Breast, 800 Free Relay)

Mulanax, Elizabeth (100 Breast, 50 Breast)

Sinks, Rhylee (100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 Free Relay, 50 Breast)

Turner, Lyndea (100 Back, 200 Back, 200 Free Relay, 200 IM, 400 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Free Relay)

Watts, Avy (200 Fly)

Avila, Jerry (100 IM)

Dost, Emile (100 Free, 100 IM, 200 IM, 200 Medley Relay, 400 IM, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Free Relay)

Fortune, Lyle (100 Back, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Free Relay)

Fosler, Hunter (1000 Free, 800 Free Relay)

Franzke, Brayden (100 Back, 200 Back)

Kliewer, Alexander (200 Breast, 200 IM)

Robles Ruiz, Alejandro (100 Back, 200 Back, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 50 Free, 800 Free Relay)

Smith, Wyatt (1650 Free, 500 Free)

Spanos, Connor (200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay)

Topar, Nicholas (200 Fly)