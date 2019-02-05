Courtney Harnish Throws Down 16:04 Mile in UGA Dual Against Emory

Georgia vs Emory

Saturday, February 2nd

Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, GA

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

UGA – 167 Emory – 93

MEN

UGA – 166.5 Emory – 117.5

UGA faced off against DIII power house Emory on Saturday, February 2nd, sweeping the Eagles. Distance star Courtney Harnish swam an impressive 16:04.28 to win the 1650 free, where teammate Maddie Homovich was the only other swimmer (16:30.00). Harnish’s time was her fastest mile of the season by nearly 25 seconds, and was faster than Harnish swam at last year’s NCAAs (16:04.62), where she came in 17th, one place out of scoring. She also negative split the race very slighty, hitting the 800 mark at 7:48.97, which is 16:07.3 1650 pace. Harnish elected to NS (no swim) the 200 fly, but did swim the 100 fly for the first time this season (swam exhibition – not for points), touching in 54.28, which was the fastest time in the field.

UGA teammates Andrew Abruzzo and Kevin Miller both posted season bests in the men’s mile. Abruzzo posted a 15:02.52, coming in just ahead of Miller (15:05.38). Abruzzo’s season best was 15:11.73, while Miller’s was 15:26.04, both from the UGA Fall Invite back in November. Interestingly, Emory’s Tom Gordon, the DIII defending NCAA champ in the mile, swam his first mile of the season at this meet, coming in 4th with a 15:29.49.

Joshua Fulcher swam a speedy 200 free, taking the event in 1:36.90.

Veronica Burchill won the women’s 200 free in 1:48.83.

Julia Von Biberstein took the women’s 100 breast with a 1:01.93.

Von Biberstein also claimed victory in the women’s 200 breast, posting a 2:15.62.

Grant Norgan swam the fastest time in the men’s 500 free, clocking a 4:24.52

PRESS RELEASE – GEORGIA:

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia swimming and diving teams wrapped up the regular season and celebrated Senior Day with a sweep of Division III power Emory on Saturday at Gabrielsen Natatorium.

The No. 12 Bulldogs posted a 166.5-117.5 decision, while the No. 12 Lady Bulldogs won 167-93. Both Georgia squads wound up at 3-3 on the year.

“I think they just did a great job,” said Jack Bauerle , Georgia’s Tom Cousins Swimming and Diving Head Coach. “Senior day’s a special day anyhow, and you know I just want to say thanks to the seniors, every one of them. We had seven go in, and you know they’re good kids when you miss them before they leave. They did a great job today, all the seniors raced hard which we always expect. Hopefully we get a little bit more clarity on who we’re putting in the conference. A couple guys really stood up well and a couple young ladies stood up well, so our decisions will be harder but that’s always a good thing. I think across the board it was a really good meet for the set of circumstances.”

Georgia started the meet with a sweep of the women’s 200 medley relay (1:42.67) followed by the men taking first in the 200 medley relay as well (1:30.22). The Bulldogs then won every remaining event and swept 17 of them.

Courtney Harnish and Julia von Biberstein were the double winners for the women. Harnish claimed first in the 1,650 freestyle (16:04.28) and the 100 butterfly (54.28). Von Biberstein clinched the 100 (1:01.93) and 200 breaststroke (2:15.62).

Veronica Burchill touched the wall first to stop the clock at 1:48.83 in the 200 freestyle. Katherine Parker notched a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.09. Callie Dickinson stopped the clock first in the 200 butterfly (2:01.39). In freestyle, Olivia Carter took the 50 (23.68), Gabi Fa’amamusili nabbed the 100 (50.63), and Sammie Burchill claimed the 500 (4:55.83). Meryn McCann notched a first-place finish in the 200 backstroke (1:58.55). Sofia Carnevale touched the wall first in the 200 breaststroke (2:17.60). Danielle Della Torre took first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:02.16.

The Georgia women also took the top spot in the in the 200 freestyle relay clocking in at 1:33.90.

Andrew Abruzzo was the triple winner of the day for the men touching the wall first for a new career-high in the 1,650 freestyle (15:02.52). Abruzzo also claimed a second triumph and career-high in the 200 butterfly (1:45.67). His third victory came in the 200 backstroke (1:45.88).

Aidan Burns had double victories in the 100 breaststroke (56.85) and the 100 freestyle (44.63). Billy Rothery posted two wins as well in the 50 freestyle (20.33) and the 100 butterfly (47.47).

For freestyle, Josh Fulcher claimed the 200 (1:36.90) and Grant Norgan stopped the clock first in the 500 (4:24.52). Tan Dunn claimed victory in the 100 backstroke (49.44). James Guest had a first-place finish in the 200 breaststroke (2:01.70). Blake Atmore came out on top in the 100 butterfly (49.27). Luke Durocher secured victory in the 200 IM touching the wall at 1:49.12.

The Bulldogs took first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:22.36) to round out the meet.

On the boards, McKensi Austin (360.30) ignited a 1-2-3 finish on the women’s 3-meter. All posted new career-highs while Ellie Crump (307.73) and Ambria D’Alonzo (297.45) qualified for zones. On platform, Freida Lim (356.33) and Kelliann Howell (229.80) both scored new zone-qualifying career-highs. Austin also posted a new career-high on the 1-meter (301.95) along with Lim (299.03), Crump (292.18), and D’Alonzo (283.80) to qualify for zones.

For the men on the boards, Josh Getty qualified for zones in platform and 1-meter with scores of 356.48 and 306.15 respectively.

Seniors Atmore, Alex BeMiller , Burns, Caitlin Casazza , Allison Greene , Guest, and Colin Monaghan were recognized in a pre-meet ceremony.

Georgia’s squads will be idle until they host the Southeastern Conference Championships Feb. 19-23 at Gabrielsen Natatorium.

PRESS RELEASE – Emory:

The Emory University Swimming and Diving teams wrapped up the dual meet portion of the 2018-19 schedule on Saturday afternoon, competing against Division I power University of Georgia in Athens.

The Eagles recorded four NCAA B cuts in the swimming heats and national qualifying marks in both men’s diving events on Saturday as the Bulldogs swept the meet, winning 166.5-117.5 on the men’s side and 167-93 on the women’s.

For the men, senior Trey Kolleck compiled NCAA B Cuts in both the 50 Free (20.60) and 100 Free (45.30), finishing third in both events. Classmate Thomas Gordon added a NCAA B Cut with his season-best time of 15:29.49 in the 1,650 Freestyle.

All three male divers in junior Trevor Burke and freshmen Lucas Bumgarner and Colin Stelmach in action on Saturday recorded NCAA qualifying marks in both events with Bumgarner leading the trio in the 1-meter at 308.10 and Burke pacing the group at 311.25 in the 3-meters.

In addition to Kolleck’s top-three finishes, the Emory men saw five more top-three efforts: Kolleck and freshmen Colin LaFave, Tyler Russell and Hwa Min Sim in the 200 Medley Relay (3rd, 1:31.67), Russell in the 100 Breast (T-2nd, 58.47), freshman Zach Lorson in the 200 Breast (3rd, 2:10.63), senior Zachary Chen in the 200 II (3rd, 1:55.97) and Kolleck, LaFave, senior Matt Rogers and junior Sage Ono in the 200 Free Relay (2nd, 1:23.16).

For the women, freshman Clio Hancock turned in the lone national qualifying mark of the meet with her 2:05.62 time in the 200 Fly, one of three top-three finishes at the meet for the Eagles. Senior Meg Taylor recorded a third place finish in the 50 Free, touching at 24.20, before teaming with classmate Fiona Muir, sophomore Lucy Daro and junior Caroline Olson to finish second in the 200 Free Relay at 1:36.56.

Emory begins the home stretch next weekend with the Auburn Invitational before heading to Chicago for the 2019 University Athletic Association Championships.