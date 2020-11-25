Corbeau, Silins, Steward & Morris Named Big 12 Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: Big 12 Sports

Kansas, TCU and Texas collected Big 12 swimming & diving weekly awards. For the women’s honors, KU’s Kate Steward and TCU’s Megan Morris shared Swimmer of the Week while the Longhorns’ Paola Pineda was selected diver of the week. TCU’s Janis Silins and Texas’ Caspar Corbeau shared Men’s Swimmer of the Week while UT’s Jordan Windle picked up his second consecutive Diver of the Week.

Steward led the KU Virtual Cup with a pair of pool records, winning both the 200-yard breaststroke and 200-yard medley relay. In the 200-yard medley, the junior swam the second leg of the relay, helping the team to a pool record 1:40.69, topping the previous record set earlier this year (1:41.25). In the 200-yard medley, Steward swam to a first-place finish of 2:12.28, breaking the previous pool record of 2:14.71, which had stood since 2008.

Morris placed second in the 400 IM with a time of 4:22.48 against No. 25 Florida State. Her time in the 400 IM ranks 18th in the nation.

Pineda picked up three top two finishes at the UT Diving Invitational. She won both the 3-meter (380.55) and the platform (307.10) while placing second in the 1-meter (315.75). In the platform, the junior claimed the title by a 24-point margin.

Silins notched his fourth straight NCAA B cut in the 100 breast. The sophomore took the event with a season-best time of 53.97, which sits at No. 14 in the nation. He is undefeated (4-0) in the event this season. Silins tied the men’s 100 breast pool record at No. 16 Florida State’s Morcom Aquatics center. In the 200 breast, He earned his first NCAA B cut of the season (1:57.53). His mark ranks ninth nationally.

At the prestigious Toyota US Open in San Antonio, Corbeau placed fifth overall (first in the San Antonio event site) in the 200 LC meter breaststroke with an Olympic Trials cut time of 2:14.37. He also recorded a 12th-place finish overall (first in the San Antonio event site) in the 100 LC meter breaststroke with an Olympic Trials cut time of 1:01.77.

In a head-to-head showdown against LSU star and 2019 World Championships bronze medalist Juan Celaya Hernandez, Windle won both the 3-meter and platform events during the three-day UT Diving Invitational. The senior earned a 96.53 score on this third dive, including a 10 from one of the judges, in the closely contested platform. Windle registered his second consecutive Big 12 weekly award.

November 10 Awards

Men’s Swimmer: Drew Kibler, Texas, Jr.

Men’s Diver: Jordan Windle, Texas, Sr.

Women’s Swimmer: Kelly Pash, Texas, So.

Women’s Diver: Bridget O’Neil, Texas, Fr.

November 17 Awards

Men’s Newcomer: Carson Foster, Texas, Fr.

Women’s Newcomer: Emma Hultquist, TCU, So.

November 24 Awards

Men’s Swimmer: Janis Silins, TCU, So. and Caspar Corbeau, Texas, So.

Men’s Diver: Jordan Windle, Texas, Sr.

Women’s Swimmer: Kate Steward, Kansas, Jr. and Megan Morris, TCU, Jr.

Women’s Diver: Paola Pineda, Texas, Jr.