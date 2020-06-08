Connecticut To Reopen Pools At 50% Capacity On June 17

The state of Connecticut will move to Phase 2 of its reopening plan on June 17, with pools allowed to reopen at 50% capacity after the coronavirus shutdown.

The next phase of reopening includes restaurants, nail salons, tattoo parlors, hotels, museums, zoos, gyms and pools. Governor Ned Lamont released official guidelines for phase 2 over the weekend, with about ten days for businesses to prepare for the official reopening date. Almost all businesses will be at 50% capacity in phase 2.

The official state guidelines specifically include pools, which occasionally diverge from general fitness facilities in states’ reopening plans. In Connecticut’s case, pools can actually reopen one week earlier – this Wednesday – but only for the training of lifeguards to prepare for the full reopening a week later.

All gyms, sports clubs and fitness centers can reopen at 50% capacity. In addition, “indoor sporting events” can actually exceed that capacity limit, with just one parent/guardian per athlete allowed into the facility. We’re still a ways out from organized swim meets beginning, but that’s a policy that could affect meets if Connecticut remains under these same guidelines when meets start resuming.

The guidelines also include cleaning protocols. Connecticut rules will actually allow the use of locker rooms, but with every other or every third locker marked off to keep people social distancing.

You can follow our coverage of each state’s reopening plan in our state-by-state index.