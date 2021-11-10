College Swimming Weekly Preview: Nov. 10-14, 2021

It’s a bit of a lighter college swimming slate this week as we round the bend and head into invite season beginning next week.
Highlights include the Ohio State women competing in back-to-back meets against Akron (Thursday) and Denison (Friday), with the men’s team joining the women for the latter dual.
We’ll also see the A3 Performance Invite, featuring Southern Illinois, Evansville, Eastern Illinois, and Valparaiso.
Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Providence vs University of Rhode Island
|11/10
|x
|Villanova vs UPenn
|11/10
|x
|x
|Ohio State vs Akron
|11/11
|x
|Ohio State vs Denison
|11/12
|x
|x
|Oakland vs Eastern Michigan
|11/12
|x
|Green Bay vs St. Norbert
|11/12
|x
|x
|Princeton vs Columbia
|11/12
|x
|Yale vs Columbia
|11/12
|x
|x
|Monmouth vs Manhattan
|11/12
|x
|x
|Monmouth vs Siena
|11/12
|x
|NJIT vs St. Francis Brooklyn
|11/12
|x
|Washington State vs Grand Canyon
|11/12
|x
|Canisius vs St. Bonaventure
|11/13
|x
|x
|Binghamton vs Iona
|11/13
|x
|x
|Marshall vs Toledo
|11/13
|x
|North Texas Alumni Meet
|11/13
|x
|Delaware/La Salle/Rider
|11/13
|x
|x
|UMBC vs VMI
|11/13
|x
|x
|Princeton v Rutgers
|11/13
|x
|Oakland vs Miami OH
|11/13
|x
|x
|UPenn vs Brown
|11/13
|x
|x
|Columbia vs Yale
|11/13
|x
|Colgate vs Marist
|11/13
|x
|x
|Stony Brook vs St. Francis Brooklyn
|11/13
|x
|Arkansas vs Nevada (diving only)
|11/13
|x
|Saint Francis University/Howard/LIU
|11/13
|x
|x
|Holy Cross vs Maine
|11/13
|x
|x
|Omaha vs South Dakota State
|11/13
|x
|x
|Idaho vs Grand Canyon
|11/13
|x
|Seattle vs Puget Sound
|11/13
|x
|x
|Rowan Diving Invite (Seton Hall)
|11/13
|x
|x
|Sacred Heart vs Monmouth
|11/14
|x
|Seattle Alumni Meet
|11/14
|x
|x
|Cornell/Harvard/Dartmouth
|11/12-11/13
|x
|x
|USC Diving Invite (USC, Fresno State, UCLA, Cal Poly, Air Force, UNLV)
|11/12-11/14
|x
|A3 Performance Invite (Southern Illinois, Evansville, Eastern Illinois, Valparaiso)
|11/11-11/13
|x
|x