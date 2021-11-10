Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: Nov. 10-14, 2021

It’s a bit of a lighter college swimming slate this week as we round the bend and head into invite season beginning next week.

Highlights include the Ohio State women competing in back-to-back meets against Akron (Thursday) and Denison (Friday), with the men’s team joining the women for the latter dual.

We’ll also see the A3 Performance Invite, featuring Southern Illinois, Evansville, Eastern Illinois, and Valparaiso.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.

Meet Date Men Women
Providence vs University of Rhode Island 11/10 x
Villanova vs UPenn 11/10 x x
Ohio State vs Akron 11/11 x
Ohio State vs Denison 11/12 x x
Oakland vs Eastern Michigan 11/12 x
Green Bay vs St. Norbert 11/12 x x
Princeton vs Columbia 11/12 x
Yale vs Columbia 11/12 x x
Monmouth vs Manhattan 11/12 x x
Monmouth vs Siena 11/12 x
NJIT vs St. Francis Brooklyn 11/12 x
Washington State vs Grand Canyon 11/12 x
Canisius vs St. Bonaventure 11/13 x x
Binghamton vs Iona 11/13 x x
Marshall vs Toledo 11/13 x
North Texas Alumni Meet 11/13 x
Delaware/La Salle/Rider 11/13 x x
UMBC vs VMI 11/13 x x
Princeton v Rutgers 11/13 x
Oakland vs Miami OH 11/13 x x
UPenn vs Brown 11/13 x x
Columbia vs Yale 11/13 x
Colgate vs Marist 11/13 x x
Stony Brook vs St. Francis Brooklyn 11/13 x
Arkansas vs Nevada (diving only) 11/13 x
Saint Francis University/Howard/LIU 11/13 x x
Holy Cross vs Maine 11/13 x x
Omaha vs South Dakota State 11/13 x x
Idaho vs Grand Canyon 11/13 x
Seattle vs Puget Sound 11/13 x x
Rowan Diving Invite (Seton Hall) 11/13 x x
Sacred Heart vs Monmouth 11/14 x
Seattle Alumni Meet 11/14 x x
Cornell/Harvard/Dartmouth 11/12-11/13 x x
USC Diving Invite (USC, Fresno State, UCLA, Cal Poly, Air Force, UNLV) 11/12-11/14 x
A3 Performance Invite (Southern Illinois, Evansville, Eastern Illinois, Valparaiso) 11/11-11/13 x x

