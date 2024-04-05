College Club Swimming National Championships Kick Off Friday in Indianapolis

2024 College Club Swimming National Championships

The 2024 College Club Swimming National Championship meet kicks off on Friday morning in Indianapolis, picking up where the Men’s NCAA Championship meet left off last week.

The meet pulls together a number of different communities within the sport, from former NCAA swimmers, to swimmers who loved the sport after high school but chose not to go the NCAA route, to swimmers coming to the sport for the first time as adults.

Prelims Start Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 AM

Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 AM Finals Start: Friday @ 5:30 PM (Timed Finals) Saturday @ 6:00 PM Sunday @ 5:00 PM



The first version of this meet, called the East Coast Collegiate National Championships (ECC), was hosted by Georgia Tech in 2004 with 73 swimmers from 6 teams. The meet grew to over 2,100 athletes in 2018.

This year, 1,622 athletes from 118 teams are expected to compete.

Last year, the Purdue men won the team title by 185.5 ahead of Liberty University, while the organization’s pioneers Georgia Tech finished 3rd.

The Virginia women, just like their varsity team, won their meet by 127.5 points ahead of Michigan State, which built on the strength of swimmers orphaned by a recently-cut varsity program. Cal was 3rd.

Purdue won the combined-gender team title.

Some of the stars of last year’s meet, like 100-point scorer Travis Nitkiewicz or NJCAA National Champion Billy Cruz Zuniga, are gone this season, but some big names return as well.

That includes Virginia’s Emmet Hannam, who is the top seed in the 400 IM (4:03.76), the #2 seed in the 200 breast (2:05.74), the top seed in the 200 IM (1:54.06), and the top seed in the 200 free (1:40.79). Cal’s Joaquin Jamieson is the top seed in that 200 breast as well as the 100 breast.

Also on the men’s side, Purdue returns 25-year-old grad student Bebe Wang as the top seed in the 50 free (20.64), an evolution from his varsity career where he was the 2019 NCAA D3 National Champion in the 200 IM for Denison.

On the women’s side, 100-point scorer Kasey Venn from Michigan State won’t return for the meet this year, though she did swim a college club meet early in the season. Her sidekick Sydney Kelly will though, and holds the top seed in the 400 IM (4:45.65) by two seconds over Florida’s Olivia Votava.

Among the newcomers to the scene is Grand Canyon’s Isabella Parish. In her first year of College Club Swimming, she has demonstrated that there are multiple pathways to improvement in the sport. She is the top seed in the 100 breast (1:05.62) and 200 breast (2:23.75), but neither is a best time. She continues to compete in USA Swimming meets as well, and swam 1:05.5 and 2:21.2 at the Arizona LSC Championships in March, which she followed with best times in four long course events at the Four Corners Sectionals meet at the end of the month.