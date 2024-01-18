Colgate Women, Holy Cross Men Claim Wins In Patriot League Split Dual

Colgate vs Holy Cross

January 17, 2024

Hamilton, N.Y.

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: Colgate Athletics

HAMILTON – MG King and Lucy Art each won multiple events to lead the Colgate women’s swim and dive team to its first win over Holy Cross since 2018 with a 176-122 victory on Wednesday afternoon inside Lineberry Natatorium.



COACH PRETRE’S COMMENTS

“The goal of today, after a very, very hard training camp, was grit, being smart, and composed. Both teams demonstrated that today. We just have to keep putting the pedal to the metal. If we do that we’re going to set ourselves up for a great end of the year of going fast.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Colgate won 12 events in the team triumph. King secured three victories, bringing home first-place finishes in the 1000-yard free (10:45.31), 500-yard free (5:15.47), and 100-yard back (59.07) to lead the Raiders. Art captured first-place tallies in the 50-yard free (24.79) and 100-yard free (53.69) on the day.



Several victories on the day included the 200-yard medley relay team, led by Brooke Garretson, Jordan Hurt, Natalie Hofer, and Art. The Colgate quartet clocked in at 1:47.99, just under three seconds quicker than Holy Cross’ second-place group.



Garretson took home first place in the 200-yard free with a time of 1:56.34, less than a second faster than Holy Cross’ second-place finisher.



Emma Senglaub and Addisyn Donfris finished first and second in the 200-yard fly, clocking in at 2:13.09 and 2:13.60, respectively. Regan Hau placed first in the 200-yard breast with a time of 2:28.89, nearly three seconds faster than the closest opponent.



Jordan Hurt secured a victory in the 100-yard fly with a time of 58.50, just over a second faster than Holy Cross’ second-place swimmer. Maggie DeLillo also picked up a victory in the 200-yard individual medley, turning in a time of 2:14.53.



Hurt also was a member of Colgate’s first-place 200-yard relay team, along with teammates Art, Elizabeth Rainey, and Garretson, which finished with a time of 1:39.81.



UP NEXT

Colgate hosts Boston University on Saturday for its final home meet of the season on Saturday. The Raiders will celebrate their seniors prior to the 12 p.m. start time from Lineberry.



Event Winners



Brooke Garretson, Jordan Hurt, Natalie Hofer, Lucy Art

Women 200 Yard Medley Relay – 1:47.99

MG King

Women 1000 Yard Free – 10:45.31

Women 500 Yard Free – 5:15.47

Women 100 Yard Back – 59.07

Brooke Garretson

Women 200 Yard Free – 1:56.34

Emma Senglaub

Women 200 Yard Fly – 2:13.09

Lucy Art

Women 50 Yard Free – 24.79

Women 100 Yard Free – 53.69

Regan Hau

Women 200 Yard Breast – 2:28.89

Jordan Hurt

Women 100 Yard Fly – 58.50

Maggie DeLillo

Women 200 Yard IM – 2:14.53

Jordan Hurt, Lucy Art, Elizabeth Rainey, Brooke Garretson

Women 200 Yard Free Relay – 1:39.81

HAMILTON – Ryan Jee, Owen McCabe, and Neil Nejame captured first-place finishes in Colgate’s 179-155 loss to Holy Cross on Wednesday inside Lineberry Natatorium.



COACH PRETRE’S COMMENTS



HOW IT HAPPENED



Jee picked up the win in the 100-yard fly, touching the wall with a time of 51.53, edging Holy Cross second-place finisher by just over a second. Jee took second place in the 100-yard breast with a time of 1:00.09, two seconds off the leader from Holy Cross.



McCabe’s victory came in the 1-meter dive after earning a score of 268.90. He beat two Holy Cross divers (226.65 and 182.03) to claim the top spot.



Nejame won the 100-yard back with a time of 54.63, narrowly edging his teammate Emmet Santry who took third place after touching the wall in 55.36.



UP NEXT

Colgate hosts Boston University on Saturday for its final home meet of the season on Saturday. The Raiders will celebrate their seniors prior to the 12 p.m. start time from Lineberry.



Event Winners



Ryan Jee

Men 100 Yard Fly – 51.53

Owen McCabe

Men 1 mtr Diving – 258.90

Neil Nejame

Men 100 Yard Back – 54.63

Courtesy: Holy Cross Athletics

WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross men’s swimming and diving team picked up a 179-115 victory against Patriot League opponent Colgate Wednesday afternoon in the Lineberry Natatorium.

With the win, the Crusaders improve to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in league meets while the Raiders fall to 2-5 and 0-3 in the conference.

The Crusaders had five 1-2 showings in the meet. Senior Charlie Nascimben (21.86) and freshman Will Clark (22.07) were first and second in the 50-yard freestyle. Sophomores Jack Greiner (1:56.60) and Jack Sorenson (1:57.71) took part in the 200-yard backstroke. Sophomore Zach Bubonovich (2:11.86) and classmate Quentin Miquel (2:15.92) were 1-2 in the 200-yard breaststroke. Greiner (4:54.39) and freshman Austin Cutcher (4:57.10) competed in the 500-yard freestyle. Bubonovich (2:00.23) and Tim senior Manzella (2:01.79) participated in the 200-yard individual medley.

Greiner, Nascimben and Bubonovich earned three wins total in the meet for the Crusaders.

In the diving events, freshman Luke Parada brought home first in the three-meter dive at 261.08.

Holy Cross is back in action on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 when they travel to Providence for a 1 p.m. meet.

HAMILTON, N.Y. – The Holy Cross women’s swimming and diving team suffered a 176-122 setback to Patriot League opponent Colgate in their 2024 opener Wednesday afternoon in the Lineberry Natatorium.

The defeat sends the Crusaders to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in league contests while the Raiders improve to 5-2 and 2-1 in conference action.

Senior Greta Walting brought home first place in the 100-yard breaststroke hitting the wall at 1:06.84. Sophomore Ainsley Nalen also placed first in the 200-yard backstroke at 2:07.72. Nalen had a second place showing in the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.02) as well.

In the diving events, junior Adelle Feeley scored a 238.43 for first in the one-meter dive while freshman Sarah Grady (237.08) and junior Ciara Scamby (236.78) rounded out second and third. Scamby rolled to first place in the three-meter dive (243.08).

The Crusaders are back in action on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 when they travel to Providence for a 1 p.m. meet.