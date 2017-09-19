Coleman’s Carpool: Rice Seniors discuss the “Last Firsts” (Video)

In Coleman’s Carpool we get the insider’s perspective on your favorite swimmers. SwimSwam Head of Production, Coleman Hodges, invites swimmers to take a ride with him and talk about anything…except swimming. Mostly.

I think this is a topic that everyone who has ever graduated from a school, team, or community can relate to. I thought it would be a fun topic of conversation to ask a few of the Rice University seniors about their “Last Firsts”: Last first day of classes, last first day of practice, last first meet of the season. Though this inevitable coming of age hits everyone a little differently, the Rice seniors seemed to all agree that it was an odd sensation being the leaders of the team and working through the process of the swim season for the last time.