Cody Miller Vlog: Indiana Pro Group Returns To Practice at IU

2016 Olympian Cody Miller has published his latest vlog, detailing the Indiana pro training group’s return to practice at the IU facility.

Miller says it’s the first time he’s been back in the main IU pool for six months. Colleges across the country shut down facilities or restricted access amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Miller spends some time fanning out over magician David Blaine‘s recent stunt that involved floating almost 25,000 feet in the air while holding a bunch of balloons. Then he gives an inside glimpse into some of the safety precautions the swimmers have to take in returning to the facility.

The athletes have to wear masks in the building, except when they’re in the water. Miller says the swimmers will put their masks into a plastic baggie when they hop in the pool and put the mask back on when they get out. They also have to social distance – he and Blake Pieroni demonstrate how to properly use the floor stickers – a 2020 feat we’ve all had to get used to.

It’s just the pro group in the pool – not Indiana’s collegiate team. Miller lists the group members training that day: himself, Lilly King, Laura Morley, Annie Lazor, Bailey Andison, Zach Apple, Blake Pieroni, Youssef El-Kamash and Zane Grothe.

