Do Coaches Look At Parents During Recruiting?

October 09th, 2017 Lifestyle

Courtesy of Elizabeth Wickham

Standing at the end of my swimmers lane, I cheered loudly at the big meet. Next heat, I stood with a fellow swim mom and we cheered for her daughter. Then, another parent pulled us aside and said, There are college coaches here and youre ruining your swimmerschances to be recruited.

I was stunned. First, I had never considered cheering for swimmers as bad.Second, our kids were 13 years old and college was the furthest thing from our minds. We highly doubted any college coach would pay attention to our swimmers who barely made cuts for the meet. In that particular case, I believe the mom offering advice was out of line. But, it was the first time I ever considered that my behavior could have an impact on my kidscollege recruiting. After talking to several coaches, I learned they do pay attention to parents.

Here are four things college coaches said could raise a red flag during recruiting:

ONE

The parent communicates on behalf of their swimmer. The parent acts as the point person and sends emails about their child to the coach. In person, the parent asks all the questions and the swimmer stands by silently which makes it difficult for a coach to develop a rapport with the athlete. One coach told me there are only two people a college coach wants to talk with: 1. the athlete, 2. the athlete’s coach.

TWO

What happens when a college coach observes a parent coaching from the stands or arguing with coaches and officials? If a parent acts way out of lineand I mean beyond normal parent enthusiasmthe coach may make a mental note of that parents behavior. Although college coaches have less interaction with parents than an age group coach, if theyre looking at several comparable swimmers, they may choose to go with swimmers with non-confrontational parents.

THREE

Helicopter parents who do everything for their kids can cause problems. Kids who arent allowed to fail or handle the day-to-day tasks of caring for themselves will have a harder time adjusting when theyre away from home. Coaches want to recruit kids who will be successful academically and in the poolwithout mom and dad. They pick up cues if parents are helicopteringand if the swimmer is independent or not.

FOUR

Conversely, how athletes treat their parents is important to coaches. One coach told me she overheard an athlete yell at her mother on the cell phone. Another coach said a swimmer was rude to his parents in person. In both instances, the coaches took a pass on those athletes.

What parent behaviors do you think would be a red flag to college coaches?

Elizabeth Wickham volunteered for 14 years on her kids’ club team as board member, fundraiser, newsletter editor and “Mrs. meet manager.” She’s a writer with a bachelor of arts degree in editorial journalism from the University of Washington with a long career in public relations, marketing and advertising. Her stories have appeared in newspapers and magazines including the Los Angeles Times, Orange County Parenting and Ladybug. You can read more parenting tips on her blog.

final_word
Parents should also inquire as to how the Coach(es) will communicate with them, and, if they will be allowed to interact with their swimmer.. Talk to the outgoing senior parents and ask them for the straight scoop. Your swimmer may never be coached by or even see the head coach. The head coach may not even be able to identify your swimmer after two years. Your swimmer may be coached by an assistant that you have never met. Our child is at a program where the coaches absolutely do not talk to the parents at all. As parents you may be expected to foot all the bills, but be basically stripped of communication with your child (who you have nurtured… Read more »
PsychoDad

> Talk to the outgoing senior parents and ask them for the straight scoop.

That is a good advise. Are you sure they tell your son not to talk to you about some things or not to go out to dinner with you? Who does that!?

PsychoDad
Our twins will join recruiting process next summer. I will apply same approach I apply to their education. I never ever go to their school. I stay away from PTAs and booster clubs and any organization that includes parents. But I work tirelessly with them at home. I am expert on AP World History, for example. I read chapters they go over and discuss with them religion, Islam, democracy (or lack of it in USA now days) and any concept they need to know and understand, not just memorize. I do not expect any coach to have best interest of our kids as their primary consideration, or any consideration for that matter. They want to win and care about their… Read more »
oldecoach

Another great article and you are “spot on” with your comments!

