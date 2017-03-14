Clemson Drops Final Axe, Cuts Women’s Diving Too

Clemson University has dropped the final ax upon its aquatics program by cutting it’s women’s diving program. That team was its only remaining varsity aquatics program since they dropped men’s and women’s swimming and men’s diving after the 2010-2011 season.

A blanket release was sent out on Tuesday to coaches around the country notifying them of the move and subsequent open season on transfers from Clemson.

The Tigers had 3 signees, who will have their National Letters of Intent declared null-void. In addition, 12 of the team’s 14 divers from this season have NCAA eligibility remaining.

The program struggled to compete in the ACC as one of two diving-only programs in the conference (along with the Miami men), but had positive momentum in 2017. For the first time since dropping swimming that head coach Leslie Hasselbach Adams’ team has had an NCAA zone qualifier in all three events (1m, 3m, platform).

Freshman Freida Lim is going to be the most sought-after transfer after she placed 10th on the platform at the Zone B Championships last week – Clemson’s highest finisher. She also took 2nd at the ACC Championships on the platform.

Danielle Reitsma finished her eligibility this season and placed 5th on the 1-meter at the ACC Championships. The team placed 13th at ACCs with 144 points – only 8 points behind Boston College, who has swimmers but lost their coach mid-season.

With the cut, Clemson, who won last year’s NCAA FBS National Championship in football, is down to 8 men’s and 8 women’s programs.