Claire Grover Downs AZ State Record at DI High School Championships

AIA Division I State Championships

November 3rd-4th

Skyline Aquatic Center, Mesa AZ

Results

The Arizona Interscholastic Association State Championship meet is split into three divisions for scoring purposes, which each have their own qualifying times (view them found here). For Division I (bigger schools), the top 32 swimmers plus two alternates are invited for each individual event, as well as the top 24 relays.

The women of Xavier College Prep High School lost their coach Maureen Rankin to cancer during the season, making their win all the more meaningful. Rankin’s husband Mark took over head coach duties, and her daughter Mia is a freshman on the team.

this one’s for coach mo💙💚 xavier swim & dive division I champs pic.twitter.com/uSzao1JNcy — Tay🖤 (@taytaydubz) November 5, 2017

Top 5 Team Scores

Xavier College Prep High School — 321 Chandler High School — 263 Mountain View High School — 238.5 Red Mountain High School — 186.5 Pinnacle High School — 160

Meet Highlights

Xavier’s Boise State commit Kaitlyn McCoy defended her 2016 titles in the 200IM and 100 back. In the 200IM, she went 2:03.07 to beat out Chandler’s Sydney Chun, who went 2:04.14. In the 100 back, McCoy went 55.05, well ahead of Kalli Fama‘s 56.30 second-place swim. McCoy also led off Xavier’s first-place 200 medley relay in 26.40, and swam the second leg of the 400 free relay in 53.34.

Highland High School’s Kyla Yetter posted strong swims in the 100 and 200 free. The junior beat out seniors Kristin Jorgenson and Mackenzie Baird (who tied) in the 100, going 51.86 ad 52.66, respectively. In the 200, Yetter lost to sophomore Kalli Fama (1:49.29), but went a personal best of 1:50.51.

Boulder Creek’s UCLA commit Claire Grover re-broke her own Arizona state record. In the 50 free, she dropped a 22.87, besting her previous record of 22.92. In the 100 breast, Grover scared but didn’t break her state recording (1:00.67), going 1:00.97. She was nearly six seconds ahead of second-place Mary Roediger, who went 1:06.61.

Other Event Winners: